Rachel Riley is the ultimate blonde bombshell in thigh-skimming dress for special occasion

Rachel Riley pulled out all the stops on Monday, getting dressed up to the nines for the Women of the Year Awards in London.

The 37-year-old followed in fellow Countdown star Carol Vorderman's footstep in the glamour stakes, donning a figure-hugging black dress with a crystal-embellished top, finishing the outfit with black and silver towering heels.

The Countdown star went for full glamour with her hair too, teasing her blonde locks into tumbling waves Kate Middleton would be proud of. She added a rosy blush to her cheeks and plum lipstick, with subtly smoked eye makeup.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rachel Riley looked beautiful in black

Rachel was joined at the event by fellow TV star Susanna Reid, who wore a plunging satin dress for the occasion, with her glossy new bob tousled into beautifully undone waves.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Susanna Reid wore a sophisticated red number for the event

Susanna shared a photo of the two of them smiling for the camera, captioned: "My lovely Strictly buddy," along with a red heart.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton was in attendance too, wearing a printed floral dress with puffy sleeves and an alluring thigh split.

© Getty Emma Bunton looked gorgeous at the awards

While Rachel, who is married to Pasha Kovalev who she met on Strictly, was all smiles on the red carpet, she made sure to make a poignant statement at the event.

The maths whizz opted to wear a necklace with the star of David hanging from it, a nod to her Jewish religion, amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The 8 out of 10 Cats star posted her support on Instagram too, with an emotional message. "There is no excuse on this planet for what’s occurred in these last few days and my heart is breaking.

"May the world come together to see an end to Hamas, and all the people in its shadow to be freed," she wrote.

Rachel has also been a great support to those impacted by the war in Ukraine, opening her and Pasha's home to a Ukrainian refugee family, who stayed with them for over a year, before leaving this summer.

© Getty Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev opened their home to refugees from Ukraine

Speaking in an interview with Fabulous magazine, Rachel said that the refugees – a woman, her son, aunt and mother – had become like family to herself, Pasha and their children Noa and Maven.

"The girls loved it," Rachel said. "It was like having loads of extra aunts, and the eight-year-old was like a big brother to them. They were from occupied territories in the east so they can’t return home, but they’re going to try and settle in western Ukraine."

