The One Show's Alex Jones left red-faced over royal 'error' in toe-curling moment

​​The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas were put on the spot when comedian Frank Skinner interrupted their segment on BBC's 500 Words competition.

In a toe-curling moment during Monday's show, the two presenters were pulled up by the comedian after they encouraged viewers to enter the BBC's 500 Words competition for a chance to meet "Her Majesty the Queen". Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Alex Jones put on the spot over royal ‘error’ in awkward exchange

"Some 50 finalists will go to the palace next year and might even meet Her Majesty the Queen," Alex told viewers. "Now, the final will be featured on a special 500 Words programme with The One Show, we're having a day out at the palace aren't we? Can't wait!"

However, TV star Frank– who was among the guests alongside Coleen Rooney and Clare Balding – tried to correct the hosts following their reference to Her Majesty the Queen, following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

"They won't meet Her Majesty the Queen…" he interjected, to which Jermaine said: "Yeah, I think we got that bit slightly wrong, didn't we? His Majesty is who they might meet." Defending herself, Alex quipped: "Yeah, the Queen, the Queen," while Jermaine added: "The Queen Consort."

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on 6 May

A red-faced Frank then awkwardly said: "Sorry...that is not my business, just trying to be helpful." Diffusing the situation, Alex replied: "It's alright Frank." Jermaine then went on to say: "It threw me off as well."

It seems Frank got the title wrong – since the coronation in May, Camilla - formerly HRH The Duchess of Cornwall - has been styled as Queen Camilla, with 'Consort' dropped entirely from her title. On the official royal family's website, it states that she is now "Her Majesty The Queen".

Lambeth Palace published a notice that on May 3rd, 2023, King Charles issued a Royal Warrant stating that from Coronation Day itself, Her Majesty should be named Queen Camilla in prayers said for or referring to the Royal Family.

© getty Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022

All references in the lead-up to the coronation and since Queen Elizabeth II's death have been to 'Camilla, the Queen Consort.' The Royal Warrant stipulates that the title change for 75-year-old Camilla should be reflected "in every prayer for the Royal Family contained in any form of service authorized for use in the Church of England," for which 74-year-old Charles is the Supreme Governor.

Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth expressed her desire for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. In a message released on the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022, the history-making monarch shared her directive regarding Camila's title, writing: "It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."