Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 18, rocks tiny dress as she parties with Kylie Jenner’s ex

Isabella Strahan, daughter of Good Morning America star Michael Strahan, turned heads with her stunning attire during a recent outing. At 18, Isabella's fashion choices are bold and confident, reflecting her vivacious personality.

During a brand party hosted by the fashion boutique White Fox, Isabella sported a low-cut dress that effortlessly caught the club's lighting, amplifying its appeal.

Sharing her memorable moments on Instagram Stories, she posted a photograph of herself alongside a friend at the venue. Both women looked radiant in their sleeveless floral print dresses, which gracefully highlighted their silhouettes.

Isabella's choice for the evening was particularly daring, with its plunging neckline adding an element of drama to her look.

Complementing her dress, she opted for a slicked-back bun, with two strands framing her face, and captioned her post with, "We love @whitefoxboutique. Thank y'all for the best night ever."

Further adding excitement to the event, Isabella's Instagram Stories showcased a performance by Tyga, the famous rapper and Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend. The 33-year-old artist enthralled the audience with his song 'Bops Goin' Crazy.'

This isn't the first time Isabella has been in the spotlight for her fashion statements. Earlier in the month, her mother, Jean Muggli, shared a photograph of the two enjoying the vibrant city of Los Angeles.

Jean looked elegant in a salmon-colored wrap dress adorned with a red floral print, her hair styled in beach waves. In contrast, Isabella dazzled in a white satin dress, its plunging neckline accentuated with lace detailing.

The backdrop of this lovely mother-daughter moment featured the illuminated streets of Los Angeles, with skyscrapers standing tall. Jean captioned this snapshot with, "The PROPER HOTEL ROOFTOP…great view, great food, new roommates, their moms and my sweet Isabella…what a pretty night in Los Angeles."

Isabella's twin sister, Sophia, was absent from these moments, but Jean ensures she spends quality time with both daughters.

Recently, she commemorated a memorable occasion with a cheerful picture of herself and Isabella, both radiating happiness in their matching dark sunglasses and white attire.

The bond Jean shares with her daughters is palpable. She recently visited the University of Southern California, where Isabella is currently studying, to participate in the parents' weekend.

"ISABELLA & I enjoying parents weekend at USC…. I just got to LA today and have had such a great time seeing my sweet girl," wrote Jean, expressing her joy.

Jean also cherishes her time with Sophia. She shared glimpses of their moments together in late September, emphasizing the unique bond they share. In these images, Jean wore a chic white linen shirt, while Sophia looked striking in a hot pink crop top.