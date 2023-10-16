Michael Strahan misses emotional GMA show at start of the week - details

Michael Strahan is a core member of Good Morning America but on Monday's show, the former NFL star was noticeably absent.

Instead, Michael was subbed by Lindsey Davis, who was joined by regular co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

The show became emotional when it came to the showbiz news, as the panel, along with Lara Spencer, remembered Suzanne Somers, who passed away a day before her 77th birthday.

VIDEO: All about Michael Strahan's family life

Looking visibly emotional, Lara said: "She will be missed," after the highlights from her career and life were shared on screen. "She will be missed and she was ahead of her time," Robin added, as the show went to a commercial break.

Michael's absence wasn't explained on GMA but the star is likely spending time away from New York City.

Michael Strahan was missing from GMA on Monday's show

The doting dad recently became an empty nester when his 18-year-old twins, Isabella and Sophia, move away to attend college. Isabella has gone off to California, to study at the University of Southern California.

Proud dad Michael paid tribute to her ahead of her big move away from home, sharing on Instagram: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!"

GMA paid an emotional tribute to Suzanne Somers following her death

Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!" Amidst all her successes, one thing stands out—Isabella's bio change on Instagram to "USC ‘27."

Sophia, meanwhile, has gone off to study at North Carolina, at Duke College. The GMA star shared several pictures of himself with the teenager, both taken outside the college and at Target, where they were shopping for dorm supplies.

© Lou Rocco Michael Strahan is one of the main co-anchors on GMA

"Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," he wrote in the caption.

He lives in a gorgeous apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios, where he works each weekday morning. While it will be empty and quiet without his girls at home, he will be kept company by his two beloved dogs, Enzo and Zuma.

© Instagram Michael Strahan dropping his daughter Sophia off at college at the end of the summer

Zuma was a recent addition to the family, with the star introducing their new four-legged friend on social media earlier this year.

While the star loves meeting fans, when it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.