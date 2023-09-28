Michael Strahan doesn't hold back on his thoughts during live GMA moment - co-stars react

Michael Strahan isn't afraid to say what he thinks, and on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, the beloved TV host caused quite the stir on air!

The former NFL star was left horrified during a shopping segment on the ABC morning show, after he was shown a new product on the market - some pedicure sandals.

His co-star Lara Spencer was looking at the shoes, but got distracted as she noticed Michael's reaction.

"Oh my gosh. Look at Michael's face!" she exclaimed, as the camera panned towards the dad-of-four.

Michael didn't look impressed at all as he pulled a face to the camera, but admitted afterwards that he would give the shoes a go! Michael has been a permanent fixture on the Good Morning America news desk since 2016, joining Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

© Noam Galai Michael Strahan was left baffled on Thursday's Good Morning America

The TV star moved over to GMA from Live, where he worked alongside Kelly Ripa between 2012 and 2016. Michael's job at Live was his first after retiring from NFL.

He previously revealed that his former NFL career helped him land his job on TV, something he would never have predicted. In an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, the presenter revealed that if the Patriots had beat the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl, he would never have landed a job on morning television.

Michael Strahan likes to have a laugh on GMA

The 50-year-old explained that after the big win, he was invited for the first time on Live with Regis & Kelly, where he got his first taste of the television world. He said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

© Fred Lee Michael with his GMA co-stars

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment. "Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

It's been an eventful year for Michael, who recently became an empty nester after his youngest children, twins Isabella and Sophia, 18, flew the nest to attend college.

© Jeff Neira Michael Strahan with his co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Michael shares his youngest daughters with ex Jean Strahan, and has become an empty nester after waving them both off to different states. Isabella has gone off to California, to study at the University of Southern California.

Her proud dad paid tribute to her ahead of her big move away from home, sharing on Instagram: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!"

© Instagram Michael Strahan with his daughter Isabella

Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!" Amidst all her successes, one thing stands out—Isabella's bio change on Instagram to "USC ‘27." Sophia, meanwhile, has gone off to study at North Carolina, at Duke College.

The GMA star shared several pictures of himself with the teenager, both taken outside the college and at Target, where they were shopping for dorm supplies.

© Instagram Michael and daughter Sophia

"Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," he wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow, time has flown by!" while another wrote: "This is so bittersweet!!" A third added: "Michael looks like such a proud Duke dad!"

