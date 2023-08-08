Victoria Beckham has fans in disbelief as she shows off unexpected talent

The former Spice Girl shares four children with her husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham had fans in disbelief on Monday as she showed off an unexpected talent whilst holidaying with her husband David and their two children Cruz and Harper.

In photos shared to Instagram, fashion mogul VB could be seen water skiing in Canada with a look of concentration etched across her face. For the sporty occasion, the mother-of-four, 49, donned a sleek black all-in-one garment which she later teamed with a black baseball cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham showcases surprising talent - and David is seriously impressed!

She had her brunette tresses swept back into a sleek ponytail and opted to go sans makeup for the water-based activity.

David seemed particularly proud of his wife as he documented her progress on the water. Alongside a short video of VB finding her balance, David, 48, gushed: "Who knew [white heart emoji] @victoriabeckham so good."

The fashion mogul visited Canada

Elsewhere, the former Spice Girl posted a snapshot of herself cosying up to her beau David, in addition to a heartwarming picture of Harper Seven embracing her famous dad. Too sweet!

In the snapshot, Harper, 12, looked every inch her mum's mini me as she beamed for the camera. Embracing her inner fashionista, the stylish teen wore a fluorescent lime-green bikini. She wore her blonde locks in a centre part and finished off her summer get-up with a pearlescent manicure. Perfection!

"The most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends. @jamiejsalter @sherylsalter X kisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven (and yes that is me water skiing)," followed by a laughing face emoji.

VB showcased a hidden talent

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Who looks this chic water skiing???" while a second chimed in: "Crushed it Tor!!!!!"

A third noted: "Looking flawless...aging in reverse Victoria," and a fourth sweetly added: "Posh on skis?! IMPRESSED," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The happy couple appeared in high spirits

Victoria's latest photo dump comes after the Beckham clan gathered to support David's Inter Miami team play against Dallas.

VB shared a photo of herself, Harper, David and Cruz, captioning the snap: "Incredible game tonight in Dallas!! Wow!!!!! So so proud @davidbeckham x Dallas we love you!!"

And while the post was all about celebrating David, we couldn't help but notice how Victoria and her lookalike daughter Harper looked strikingly similar thanks to their coordinating outfits.

The former Spice Girl singer supported her husband

Sticking to her go-to colour, VB stunned in a black bodysuit which she paired with low-waisted charcoal trousers and a gleaming gold belt. Harper, meanwhile, modelled a bluish grey bodysuit and some light-wash denim jeans.

As for hair and makeup, both Beckham girls kept their makeup dewy and minimal and wore their locks in sleek ponytails for a fuss-free look.

The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

Victoria's fans appeared to love the family update, with one commenting: "Perfect moment, perfect family," while another commented: "Beautiful family, many blessings to you all."

A third wrote: "This is so amazing and exciting!! Love how you are such a loving and supportive family that shows up for each other!!" and a fourth added: "GORGEOUS family pic!"