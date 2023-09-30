Penny Lancaster shows off incredible physique in figure-flattering gym set

Penny Lancaster looked flawless on Friday when she was spotted showing off her impeccably toned physique in a figure-flattering gym set.

The 52-year-old was captured attending Gracie School - a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and yoga gym - alongside her husband, Rod Stewart. The blonde beauty sported slick black leggings and a matching black vest as she posed with her coach Daniel Gracie.

Penny looked fabulous!

Captioning photos from her visit on her Instagram account, Penny wrote: "What a pleasure, what an honour - Thank you @gracieschool."

Penny swept her vibrant blonde tresses back into a loose ponytail, the perfect option for her sporting exploits, which were very hands-on. She also shared a second photo of herself wearing the 'Gi' a traditional kimono uniform worn in the sport.

Penny shared a rare photo alongside her sons

Penny was quick to take to the mat and was captured getting involved and showing off her moves.

What is Jiu-Jitsu?

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is described as a modern discipline with ancient roots. According to the Essential Jiu-Jitsu Academy, "The words 'Jiu Jitsu' derive from the Japanese 'Jū' meaning 'gentle' and 'Jutsu' meaning 'art'; essentially, Jiu Jitsu is the 'gentle art'.

"Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a predominantly ground-based martial art, using the principals of leverage, angles, pressure, and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a non-violent submission of one’s opponent. Unlike other martial arts that focus on strikes and/or kicks, Jiu Jitsu focuses on close-contact 'grappling' holds and techniques, and the application of chokes and joint manipulations."

The sporty update marks the end of a fun-filled summer for the couple who have been jetting around with their adoring family members. During their recent trip to Marbella, Penny shared a slew of updates alongside her sons, Aiden and Allistair.

One sweet snap saw the trio cuddling up together whilst enjoying the sunshine. "My boys," penned Penny alongside a pink love heart emoji, as they cuddled on a cosy sofa.

It's safe to say that friends and fans of the family couldn't believe how grown up the brother duo looked and took to the comments section. "The lads have grown beautifully, "one fan penned. A second added: "Beautiful boys," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile a third added: "Your eldest image of you and your youngest image of Rod xx," alongside a kissing emoji.