Penny Lancaster celebrates Rod Stewart in sweetest way - and just look at her dress

Penny Lancaster has been at the side of rock and roll icon Rod Stewart as the singer has toured around Spain, and as their extended trip in the country neared its end, the Loose Women star had a loving tribute for her husband.

The star posted a serene black-and-white photo of the duo together and Penny looked absolutely magical in a low-slung flirty dress as she posed alongside her beloved. The floral dress perfectly showed off all of her curves, while a high slit showed off one of her beautifully toned legs. Rod, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a white shirt with pinstripe trousers and an undone bow tie.

In a touching caption dedicated to her husband, Penny lovingly said: "Two weeks, 6 shows, one big happy family gathering #success #marbella," and her followers qwere quick to react.

One penned: "Thank you all for sharing your photos. As celebrity families go, the Stewarts are the most genuine and relatable! When you all share comes across as sincere and that is unique and hard to find. That's why we love the Stewart clan!"

© Instagram Penny rocked a stunning look as she paid tribute to her husband

A second commented: "On one of the other pics of Penny and the boys I commented she was a lucky lady! Rod and the boys are even luckier to have a beautiful, genuine lady for there mama and wife. Gorgeous pics and a stunning family," while a third shared: "The fact that @sirrodstewart doesn't age makes me happy."

Many others remarked on how "beautiful" the photo was, with others simply posting a heart emojis in the comments.

© Instagram Penny and Rod married in 2007

Penny and Rod haven't been travelling around Spain on their own as the couple have been joined by plenty of their family members, including their two sons, Alastair and Aiden, as well as many of Rod's other children and his three grandchildren, two of whom were only born back in May.

On Sunday, Rod posted a precious picture of himself cuddling his two baby grandsons, Louie and Otis. The singer looked absolutely smitten as he beamed for the camera whilst balancing both babies on his right and left leg. "Louie on the right wing – Otis on the left wing – Granddad down the middle," he noted in his caption.

© Instagram Rod is a doting grandfather

Penny struck an almost identical pose on her personal Instagram grid, and she could be seen clutching little Otis and Louie whilst seated on a plush white sofa. The tiny tots looked so adorable in their summer rompers, whilst model Penny looked as chic as ever in a white linen mini dress.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "The most glam gran I've seen," while a second wrote: "A lap full of mischief! What a glamorous grandma - and what fun ahead!" A third commented: "Beautiful picture. You are truly blessed!" while a fourth remarked: "Cherish every moment."

Most of the family have been out on the trip!

Earlier this month, the Maggie May hitmaker proudly posed for a truly epic family snapshot featuring all three of his grandchildren. In the picture, which was posted to Penny's Instagram grid, Rod took centre stage alongside Penny and their youngest son, Aiden. The two babies were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

"Celebrating being together #family #weddings #engagement #babies [pink hearts]," Penny wrote in her caption.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one noting: "Beautiful family and you Penny must play a big part in keeping you all connected," while another gushed: "What a fantastic picture, a lovely family gathering." A third added: "Gorgeous photo," and a fourth commented: "Beautiful photo of you all. I see a few new arrivals as well," followed by a red heart emoji.