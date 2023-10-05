Penny Lancaster puts on a daring display as she supports husband Rod Stewart in heart-warming fashion

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have the strongest of bonds and the Loose Women star is always supporting her husband as he tours the world, including its current leg which is taking place in Argentina.

Ahead of the sell-out show, Penny shared a photo from the box seats of the Teatro Colon, in Buenos Airies, where she wore the most dazzling denim ensemble that showed off her sky-high legs. The star relaxed in the daring mini dress that highlighted her svelte figure and she had her blonde hair was swept behind her, making her look like an angel.

WATCH: See inside the garden at the home shared by Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

The star finished her outfit with a pair of trainers, and she finished her post off with a sticker that read: "Stunning." She later shared a photo of herself with her husband while wearing a black mini-dress.

She had well and truly dressed up for this occasion, adding a pair of neat heels with a Gucci clutch bag. Rod, meanwhile, looked very dapper as he wore a floral suit jacket alongside a pair of pinstripe trousers.

© Instagram Penny showed up to show her support for her husband

Rod's world tour recently stopped in Brazil, and Penny made sure to take in all of the sights, including a trip to the beautiful Iguazu Falls, where she posed in front of a rainbow that had been created by the landmark.

For the adventurous outing, Penny displayed her toned legs in a pair of chic khaki shorts. She teamed her practical wardrobe staple with a white T-shirt and layered up with a linen long-sleeved top for some added warmth.

© Instagram Penny and Rod have been married since 2007

As for accessories, Penny elevated her holiday ensemble with a pair of comfortable Converse trainers and a pair of tinted sunglasses. She wore her tumbling blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style and added a touch of makeup for an added dose of glamour.

"A most exhilarating experience, to feel the energy of the negative ions of the falls and witness the magical rainbow of the 7th wonder of the world [world emoji] #rainbow #waterfalls #brasil #argentina #jungle," she gushed in her caption.

© Instagram Penny has joined Rod on his world tour

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "What an amazing experience!" remarked one, while another added: "Brilliant photo, full of life, living the dream!"Impressed by her outfit, one follower commented: "Absolutely beautiful, scenery not bad either," and another chimed in: "Isn't it INCREDIBLE! get the speedboat through the falls!"

Over on her Instagram Stories, Penny shared additional sneak peeks inside her lavish getaway. In one stunning update, the blonde beauty could be seen leaning against a candyfloss pink VW Beetle aptly named 'Penelope.'

© Instagram Rod and Penny have a close relationship

Meanwhile, in a separate update, the star uploaded a breathtaking image of a midnight lunar rainbow shining brightly above the iconic waterfall.

