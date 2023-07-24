Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster melt hearts with precious photos of baby grandsons

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster sent fans into a frenzy at the weekend when they shared the sweetest photos of their youngest grandchildren.

Rod, who is currently touring in the US and Canada, was the first to share a glimpse of his adorable family members.

WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart celebrates incredible baby news with family

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 78-year-old rock legend posted a precious picture of himself cuddling his two grandsons called Louie and Otis.

The singer looked absolutely smitten as he beamed for the camera whilst balancing both babies on his right and left leg. "Louie on the right wing – Otis on the left wing – Granddad down the middle," he noted in his caption.

© Instagram The singer melted hearts

Rod's wife, Penny, struck an almost identical pose. Over on her personal Instagram grid, the TV presenter could be seen clutching little Otis and Louie whilst seated on a plush white sofa.

The tiny tots looked so adorable in their summer rompers, whilst model Penny looked as chic as ever in a white linen mini dress.

In her caption, she gushed: "Very happy [smiley face] grandma Pep Pep @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys @nicoleartukovich Thanks for sharing your angels [angel emoji] with me."

© Instagram Penny looked every inch the doting grandmother

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "The most glam gran I've seen," while a second wrote: "A lap full of mischief! What a glamorous grandma - and what fun ahead!"

A third commented: "Beautiful picture. You are truly blessed!" while a fourth remarked: "Cherish every moment."

Whilst they look like twins, Louis and Otis are in fact, cousins. Rod's daughter Ruby, 35, welcomed her son Otis on 9 May, whilst Rod's son Liam, 28, welcomed his son Louie just three days later on 12 May.

© Instagram Penny and Rod exchanged vows in 2007

This isn't the first time Rod has shared a glimpse inside his private family life. Earlier this month, the Maggie May hitmaker proudly posed for a truly epic family snapshot featuring all three of his grandchildren.

In the picture, which was posted to Penny's Instagram grid, Rod took centre stage alongside Penny and their youngest son, Aiden. The two babies were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

"Celebrating being together #family #weddings #engagement #babies [pink hearts]," Penny wrote in her caption.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one noting: "Beautiful family and you Penny must play a big part in keeping you all connected," while another gushed: "What a fantastic picture, a lovely family gathering."

A third added: "Gorgeous photo," and a fourth commented: "Beautiful photo of you all. I see a few new arrivals as well," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Penny is a proud stepmother

The beautiful blonde has previously spoken about the ups and downs of family life, including opening up to HELLO! about being a stepparent.

She said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it's proved to be an honour and very rewarding."

"It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."