Matt Damon's Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt shares surprising insight into 'commune' living and rarely-seen daughters

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon have been friends for years, showing off their witty banter and easy dynamic perfectly while promoting the newly released Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer (before the SAG-AFTRA strike hit).

But many of their fans were surprised to learn that their friendship went beyond simply being co-stars, as they're also close family friends and neighbors.

In a recent episode of the iHeart podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, released days before Oppenheimer's box office smashing weekend, Emily, 40, opened up about living in the same building with Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso.

"Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person," she gushed. "Lucy (Luciana) is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt."

Matt and Emily first met while filming 2011's The Adjustment Bureau in 2009, and quickly became friends. Emily and husband John Krasinski were often spotted on double dates with Matt and Luciana.

"We all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said 'We found this amazing building.' And of course, we were like, 'We'll live in the same building!'" Emily added. "But there's really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners…the kids love each other."

© Getty Images Emily and Matt have been friends since co-starring in 2011's "The Adjustment Bureau"

The Good Will Hunting star and his wife are parents to daughters Alexia, 24, Gia, 14, Isabella, 17, and Stella, 12, while the A Quiet Place co-stars are themselves parents to daughters Hazel, eight, and Violet, six.

Emily shared further details of their life as A-list neighbors, hilariously adding that she was hard-pressed to remember a time she wouldn't see Matt walking around in his slippers.

© Getty Images Their spouses became close friends over the course of filming as well

"We are like some weird commune," she told the celebrity restaurateur on his podcast. "I don't ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know.

"He's just always in his slippers. I haven't seen him in regular shoes in a long time. That's because we live in the same building. We just pop down to see each other. It's the best."

© Getty Images The couples and their daughters not only live in the same building, but often spend weekends and vacations together

In a recent USA Today joint interview, the two gushed about their decade-long friendship, talking about being "vacation buddies" with their respective families as well.

Adding to the slipper incident, Emily said of her co-star's appearance during the interview: "I know, it's ridiculous. This is strange not to see Matt in his sweats and slippers."

© Getty Images "Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person. Lucy (Luciana) is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt."

Matt responded: "The only time I wear shoes is when we do interviews together. I've got a great pair of house slippers, and I'm going to put them right on when I get home. I did accidentally wear my Ugg slippers on a school run once."

The Oscar-winning actor and writer even told the outlet that he was intending on taking a break from acting, a decision he made in collaboration with his wife.

© Instagram The two starred together for the second time in "Oppenheimer"

"I had told my wife I was taking time off," he stated. "This was something we literally negotiated, but the one caveat was 'if Chris Nolan calls.' He was my get-back-to-work card, and then he actually called, which was a wonderful surprise."