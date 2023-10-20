Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany: everything they've said about baby number 3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are proud parents to two young children but have they considered expanding their family?

Here is all we know about their growing family…

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany are parents to two children

Is Brittany Mahomes pregnant?

The wife of Patrick shared an Instagram Story earlier in August 2023 that saw her denying rumors that she was expecting her third baby.

"I’m not really sure where this rumor started but no, I am not pregnant,” she responded to a question sent in by a follower asking if she was pregnant.

© Instagram Brittany Mahomes denies being pregnant

How many children does Patrick Mahomes have?

The high school sweethearts are parents to daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

© Instagram Brittany Mahomes and Patrick welcomed their daughter Sterling in 2021

They welcomed Sterling on February 20, 2021, revealing the joyous news with an Instagram post that featured a black and white picture of the newborn baby girl clutching her parents' fingers, as Brittany wore an embellished nameplate necklace that read Sterling.

Bronze was born on November 28, 2022, and they announced Brittany's pregnancy with a sweet snap that saw Sterling holding up a sign that read: "Big sister duties coming soon."

His arrival was also announced on Instagram alongside another name plate necklace with his name.

© Instagrsm Brittany and Patrick welcomed their son in November 2022

"When me and Brittany, when we had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first," the QB told the press at the time.

"So we started thinking of girl and boy names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever. I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was literally like five or six. I always thought it was going to be 'Trey' as the third — you hear of a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.' We went with that, and I think it works out well."

Does Patrick Mahomes want more kids?

Patrick and Brittany, both 28, are parents to daughter Sterling, two, and 11-month-old son Patrick 'Bronze' Levon. He was asked earlier in 2023 if he would want to expand his family, and the 28-year-old admitted that he would not "break the tie" for some time.

Alec Lace of the First Class Fatherhood podcast asked during the star's appearance: "You've got one and one. Are you going to try and break the tie?" But Patrick was emphatic when he insisted he wanted to let his two kids "grow up" first.

© Mike Coppola Brittany and Patrick attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'

"Oh no, I'm not going to break the tie for a while at least." he said. "I got a girl and a boy and I'm 27, and I'm going to let these kids grow up. It's hard when you get home after a long day at work and you've got the baby in one arm or a baby in the other arm at all times."

How long have Patrick and Brittany been together?

© Instagram Brittany and Patrick began dating in high school

Patrick and Brittany met when they were both students at Whitehouse High School in East Texas. Patrick was a sophomore and Brittany a junior when they began dating.

In episode 1 of Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, Patrick revealeed that Brittany "was in the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

But when he gifted her a rose for Valentine's Day during his sophomore year, it all changed.

"I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’ so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute," Brittany shared.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany during their college years

Their romance lasted through long distance as Patrick studied at Texas Tech and Brittany attended University of Texas at Tyler, a seven-hour drive away.

Patrick proposed in 2020 and they married on February 12, 2022 in Hawaii surrounded by family and friends.

Are Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift friends?

© Perry Knotts Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos

Global superstar Taylor Swift went public with her new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, and Brittany was pictured with Taylor and her friends Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Ryan Reynolds, enjoying dinner in New York City the night before a Chiefs game at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

The two women also spent time together in the box watching the game and cheering on their partners, and again a week later when the Chiefs played the Broncos.

