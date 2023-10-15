Taylor Swift dons corset bustier as she steps out hand-in-hand with Travis Kelce for late night date

Taylor Swift appeared to take her rumoured relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce to the next level, as the Grammy Award-winning singer was seen walking hand-in-hand with the Kansas City Chiefs footballer in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, and her new flame were seen arriving at the Saturday Night Live after party, hosted in a secret location in New York City.

The duo then left the party sometime on Sunday morning, exiting the venue holding hands and leaving together in a silver car.

© Gotham Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Taylor looked phenomenal for her star-studded date night, rocking a satin corset-style bustier and wide-leg silky black pants.

The Lavender Haze singer slipped into towering open-toe heels, accesorizing with a black leather baguette bag and layering with an oversized chequered trench coat to guard against the autumn chill.

© Getty Taylor and Travis left the afterparty hand-in-hand

It-girl Taylor wore her honey blond hair coiled into a ballerina bun, letting her bangs fall forward onto her face. She levelled up her evening wear with a timeless red lipstick and feline winged eyeliner, finishing up her ensemble with a chunky gold chain necklace.

Travis matched Taylor's sophisticated energy in brown chino pants, a two-tone shirt and a $5,470 mohair wool-lined jacket from Jil Sander.

© Getty Taylor stunned in a satin bustier and a checkered trench coat

The pair first showed signs of being close over the summer, though neither have officially confirmed the status of their relationship.

Travis first made a candid revelation on his New Heights podcast, where he expressed his slight disappointment over not having the opportunity to interact with Taylor before or after her shows during the Eras Tour concert in July.

WATCH: Taylor Swift meets Travis Kelce's dad for the first time

Taylor has since been seen supporting the NFL player at several games across the season, jet setting across the States to cheer him on from the sidelines in between her ongoing work commitments.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Taylor was seen next to Travis' mother, Donna, in an executive suite during the Chiefs' recent game against the Chicago Bears. Post-game, she left the venue alongside Travis.