The most surprising thing Donna Kelce had to say about Taylor Swift's romance with son Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have broken the internet this week but there is one woman at the center of it all – Travis' mom Donna Kelce – who still can't believe it's all happening.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” Donna told host Jennifer Vickery Smith on Friday’s episode of her Got It From My Momma podcast.

Taylor, the biggest star on the planet, seemingly confirmed her blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis when she made an appearance at the September 24 game, sitting in the same suite as his mom and friend.

© Getty The singer was pictured with Travis' mom

Pictures showed her wrapping her arm around Donna, and giggling with the mom-of-two as they watched Travis and his team win against the Chicago Bears, and the 33-year-old singer was also later seen walking alongside Travis in the locker room after the game.

Donna also revealed that she was given a heads up that she would be joined by Taylor that day, but the 70-year-old, who is also mom to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, shared that she has a different point of view amid the rumors that Travis is unhappy with the way the NFL has been "overdoing it" with the footage of Taylor at the games.

"All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna joked. "You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything."

"I think it's fun when they show who's at the game," Travis had shared with fans on this week's episode of New Heights, the podcast he hosts with brother Jason. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit."

"I just think the NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games," Jason added. "Like basketball has it all figured out. They're all courtside, they're sitting there. They show 'em once or twice, but then they get back to the game."

© Tim Nwachukwu Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles

But his comments did lead to the NFL defending this coverage, in a statement that read: "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and a variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

© Dustin Satloff Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman enjoy the game

Taylor and Travis' romance began earlier in the summer when he revealed that he had tried to give her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour with his phone number attached. She had not been able to meet him, however – until it later emerged that she had reached out to him privately and they were getting to know each other.

The 'Shake It Off' singer then surprised everyone by attending his gam a week later showing up to the October 1 game alongside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

She was also pictured with Donna again, who arrived in New Jersey after watching Jason play in Philadelphia earlier in the day.

