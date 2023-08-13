Strictly's Tess Daly looks picture-perfect in sun-soaked selfies

Strictly host Tess Daly sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she posted a slew of radiant sun-drenched selfies.

In the snapshots, which were shared to her Instagram grid, Tess, 54, looked flawless as she posed up a storm with her fluffy pet dog. The mother-of-two could be seen crouching down beneath a rhododendron tree laden with pink flowers as she scooped up her pup for an impromptu photo shoot.

WATCH: Tess Daly is a vision in glamorous video ahead of major celebration

Tess embraced the Barbiecore trend and opted to wear a blush pink summer dress complete with elegant floaty sleeves and a white and lilac floral print.

She wore her luminous blonde locks down loose in a stylish side part, and finished off her look with defined brows, lashings of telescopic mascara and a rich, nude lip.

© Instagram Tess glowed in blush pink

In her caption, Tess quipped: "He loves taking photos with me… I swear."

Stunned by her appearance, Tess's legion of followers was quick to flood the comments section with heartfelt compliments.

"Absolutely gorgeous," wrote one, followed by a string of red heart emojis, while another gushed: "Super cute (and the dog's not bad either)."

© Instagram The mother-of-two looked flawless

A third chimed in: "Sweet photos," and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful," followed by a starry-eyed smiley face.

Aside from spending time with her canine clan, Tess unwinds by taking part in regular online yoga classes. During the global pandemic, she said: "After the kids have had their breakfast and they're doing their first online lesson of the day, I will take myself off for a 20-minute online yoga class because it's brilliant.

© Instagram Tess incorporates yoga into her fitness routine

"Not just for the physical side, the flexibility side. It's great for putting you in a really good headspace so you feel like you're in control of your day rather than being bombarded by outside elements such as the news you can't control."

Beyond this, the TV star is a huge advocate for meditation. Speaking of its benefits, she revealed: "In these busy hectic lives that we all lead, I think it's great, if you can, to take out 20 minutes at the start of the day just for yourself to meditate and sit quietly because the day definitely flows better afterwards."

© Getty Tess Daly and Vernon Kay at the No Time To Die premiere

Tess lives in a gorgeous six-bedroom home in Beaconsfield with her husband Vernon Kay, 49.

The duo tied the knot in September 2003 with a beautiful ceremony in St Mary's Catholic Church in Horwich.

© Getty Phoebe is her mother's mini-me

Speaking to Digital Spy, the blonde beauty revealed that the pair fell in love quickly after first meeting in 2001. The Strictly star explained: "It was all quite immediate, really. Because we instantly had such a blast together. I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was all pretty explosive, I tell you."

The happy couple share their idyllic home with their two daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14. Their eldest daughter Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, was born on 17 October 2004, whilst their second child, Amber Isabella Kay, was born on 30 May 2009.