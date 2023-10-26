David Walliams takes son Alfred on magical Disneyland trip

David Walliams appears to have enjoyed an exciting trip to Disneyland Paris with his ten-year-old son, Alfred after sharing a slew of exciting photos on Wednesday.

The former BGT judge looked like he was having a blast as he was pictured beaming alongside Spider-Man for a candid shot on his Instagram Stories.

© Instagram David appears to be having a ball

Captioning the photo he simply tagged the holiday park as he did for a number of exciting photos he shared from his trip. Another shot saw the comedian posing in front of Cinderella's iconic castle.

Other snapshots showed a close-up of a collection of Mickey Mouse balloons, a glimpse of the 'It's a Small World' ride, a sinister black-and-white shot of the 'Tower of Terror' and David alongside Darth Vader.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in with messages for David. "Hope you enjoyed your lovely time at Disneyland Paris, David," one penned. Meanwhile a second added: "Been there and loved it. Hope you all had fun."

We're sure the father-son duo will have had a spectacular time. David rarely shares images of his little one, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lara Stone.

David keeps his son out of the spotlight

The former couple divorced in September 2015 after five years of marriage. It was an incredibly quick separation as the pair were granted a decree nisi on the grounds of Lara's "unreasonable behaviour", by London's Central Family Court.

Lara has since moved on with her new husband, David Grievson and on 13 July this year they welcomed their first son Bob.

© Dave Benett Lara has since moved on with her husband David Grievson

Alfred has always been kept out of the spotlight since he was born and last year, David exclusively told HELLO! why he made that decision.

He explained: "Well, because it's just childhood isn't it? Being in the spotlight, I don't see how that would help them. You don't know what they're going to want to do with their lives. What's the point of them being on display, I don't understand it.

"They might choose to do something completely private with their lives in which case there doesn't seem to be any advantage to it. You've got to make your own choices about that sort of thing. I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television programme, you know it's different, it's unavoidable and if you're a kid it must be quite hard."