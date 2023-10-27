Emily Andre sparks major fan reaction with new update following pregnancy announcement

Emily Andre share a major career announcement on Thursday when she revealed she has a brand new children's book coming out.

The doctor took to her Instagram account with a photo of the front cover of her new book which she explained is for children aged nine and upwards and focuses on supporting them with their mental health and every day worries.

Captioning the photo she penned: "EXCITING NEWS! I’m over the moon to reveal my latest book, Healthy Mind, Happy You.

"Mental health is so important for children and adults alike. With this book for 9+ readers, I want to support children in dealing with everyday worries and reaching out when things are hard.

© Instagram Emily is a doting mother

It’s been such a privilege to write, and I hope it helps children to feel more confident talking about their mental health.

"Healthy Mind, Happy You is out in January and available to pre-order now from all good bookshops and from the link in my bio!"

Friends and fans quickly flooded the comments with messages for the mother-to-be. "My Daughter loves your book for girls and I'm sure she will enjoy reading this book in January x," one fan penned.

A second added: "Wow that’s amazing! It’s definitely so so important, I can’t wait to read it with my son." A third replied writing: "Fantastic!!! Can’t wait to read this," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

The fabulous career update follows the exciting news Emily and her husband, Peter Andre, are expecting their third child together. The happy couple announced the pregnancy with a joint Instagram post on 12 October.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official," the couple wrote.

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter and Emily have a total of four children in their blended family

The words were penned alongside a touching photo of the loved-up duo wrapped up in cosy jumpers whilst Emily held a string of baby scans.

It's safe to say that the couples' friends and fans couldn't be more overjoyed at the news and rushed to share their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

© Instagram Emily shares a close bond with all her childen

Dr Zoe Williams was one of the first to weigh in writing: "Huge congratulations guys xxx," alongside a string of red love heart emojis. Meanwhile, Alex Beresford replied: "Congratulations guys," alongside two red love heart emojis.

The couple already has a total of four children in their blended family. Emily and Peter share Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine, and the doctor is also a doting stepmother to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.