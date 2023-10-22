Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares new photo of boyfriend as she issues relationship update

Peter Andre's daughter Princess surprised fans at the weekend with an ultra-rare snapshot of her boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 16-year-old posted a sweet selfie as part of an impromptu Q&A session. When asked by one follower: "How are [you] and [your] boyfriend?" Princess was quick to answer: "We're really good [thank you]" alongside a smitten image of the couple posing in one of their cars.

In the photo, Princess was all smiles as she beamed for the camera alongside her beau. She looked her usual polished self in a cosy black jumper and a silver pendant necklace.

Peter's eldest daughter wore her flowing Rapunzel tresses down loose in a sleek, poker straight style and highlighted her pretty features with a glossy lip and lashings of mascara.

© Instagram Princess Andre shared a glimpse of her boyfriend

Her boyfriend, whose name remains a mystery, was also visible in the snapshot wearing a coordinating black jumper and a stylish black beanie.

This isn't the first time Princess has shared snippets of her boyfriend and details regarding their blossoming romance. Back in May, the teen brought her then-new boyfriend to a handful of key family events including her half-brother Harvey's 21st birthday, and mum Katie Price's 45th birthday celebration.

© Instagram Princess is her mum Katie's carbon copy

During the early stages of their romance, dad Peter didn't hold back from expressing his thoughts, explaining how he'd been feeling "stressed" about the whole situation.

Speaking at the launch of the Jorja Emerson Centre, a medical health clinic, the Mysterious Girl singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja inspired the launch of the centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

© Getty Peter shares a close bond with Junior and Princess

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."

Aside from Princess and son Junior, Peter is also a doting dad to Amelia and Theo whom he shares with his wife, Emily.

© Instagram The blended family enjoy travelling together

It's been an incredibly exciting time for the Andre clan in light of Emily's surprise pregnancy announcement.

The duo surprised fans last week with a snapshot of Emily brandishing a reel of images from their latest baby scan. Sharing their joyous baby news with the world, Peter and Emily wrote a joint message which read: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Bursting with pride, Princess was amongst the first to react in the comments section. Heaping praise on the couple, she penned: "Congratulations," followed by a single red heart emoji.

Other fans, meanwhile, couldn't contain their excitement, with one writing: "The news is outtt! Congratulations another bubba to the fam," while another gushed: "Such awesome news you are an awesome couple and have wonderful kids."