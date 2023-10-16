Peter Andre's wife Emily shares new photos of daughter Amelia's hair transformation after confirming pregnancy

Emily Andre proved she's just like any other mum as she expressed her pride over trying a new hairstyle for her daughter Amelia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the NHS doctor - who recently announced her third pregnancy with husband Peter Andre - revealed she was delighted to achieve a new look before going on the school run.

© Instagram Emily Andre shared these snaps of her daughter Amelia

She shared two side-by-side photos of her nine-year-old's plaited ponytail, and remarked: "New hairstyle for school today! Quite proud of myself for this one [laughing face emoji]."

Her daughter's identity has been kept away from the limelight, with both Peter and Emily opting to only share a handful of images on social media. The couple are also parents to their six-year-old son Theo, and will welcome a new addition to their family next year.

They shared the happy news with fans last week, writing: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official."

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Although the news came as a surprise, for Emily and Peter, a third baby has always been on the cards. Opening up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year, Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five.

Peter previously opened up about never ruling out the idea of welcoming another baby. Talking to Vicky Patterson on her podcast The Secret To, Peter was asked if he wants more children, to which, he replied: "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with Em going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?'"

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

He added: "I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know.

Peter, 50, and Emily, 33, share four children in their blended family: Theo and Amelia as well as Peter's two elder children Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.