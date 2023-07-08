Emily Andre shares rare photo from son Theo's birth for special reason

Emily Andre is reflecting on one of her most precious memories – the birth of her son Theo. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mum-of-two posted a rare photo, taken just minutes before her son entered the world, for a very special reason.

© Instagram Emily posted a photo from the hospital where she gave birth to her son Theo

Emily, who has worked as a doctor for eight years, shared the never-before-seen snap to celebrate 75 years of the NHS. Penning a sweet caption, she wrote:

"I wanted to take a minute to celebrate 75 years of the NHS (which was officially yesterday, but I'm running a bit late as usual!!) and take this opportunity to reflect on how lucky we are to have such a fantastic resource available free for all of us when we need it. I feel privileged not only to have worked for the NHS for the last 8 years, but also to have been treated as a patient.

"I chose the second picture as I love it - it is a few minutes before Theo was born! I was so well looked after by all of the incredible staff at Musgrove Park Hospital, they made me feel calm and at ease at a time when I could easily have felt worried or stressed.

© Instagram The mum-of-two has worked as an NHS doctor for the past eight years

"The professionalism and skill of NHS staff is something I will never take for granted - whether that is my wonderful colleagues in the mental health service, or nurses, doctors, health care assistants or midwives who have looked after me (to name a few). The NHS treats 1 million people every day in the UK, and I hope that continues for many more years to come. #nhs75 #thankyounhs."

Emily's husband, Peter Andre, was quick to respond to the post, writing: "Simply the best" with a love heart.

© Instagram Emily and Peter with their children Amelia and Theo

Fans also replied, with one commenting, "I had my third at Musgrove park hospital, great hospital! We are so lucky for the NHS."

"A massive 'thank you' to you and your colleagues," added another. Meanwhile, a third responded: "Thank you Emily and all NHS staff…we are forever grateful."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2015

Since marrying her music star husband, Peter, in 2015, Emily has often been asked whether she'd swap her career in the NHS for the celebrity world, but the 33-year-old has no intention of leaving.

While Emily has posted photos from her home life with Peter and their two children – Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, – the NHS doctor has also made a point of using her Instagram to spread awareness for causes and charities close to her heart.

Emily calls her morning routine with the kids a "military operation"

During a 2022 interview with HELLO! Emily also revealed how she stays on top of her game when balancing her incredibly busy job as a doctor with life at home. "My morning routine is a military operation, which involves getting the kids ready for school and me getting ready for work," she said.

"I normally have everything pre-prepared, with my clothes and the kids' clothes laid out the night before, and their bags packed with their snacks. Then in the morning, I get up and have a shower, which wakes me up ready for the day."

Emily's evening routine is just as important as her militant morning one. It's after work, when the kids are in bed, that Emily makes time for self-care, which as a mental health doctor, Emily knows the importance of.

© Instagram As a mental health doctor, Emily understands the importance of having time for self-care

"I think self-care plays into mental health so much," she told HELLO! "For me, I really think it's a huge thing. In modern life, everything is quite a rush. It's a very intense way of life, and we're surrounded by people, and there's a lot of interaction, rushing and social media. Downtime is so important, and it can be very different for different people."

She continued: "For me, it's having a little bit of downtime in the evening, that hour or two after the kids have gone to bed, and I've done the dishes, set everything out for the next day, that's important to me to have that space and wind down."