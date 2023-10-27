Harper Beckham and sister-in-law Nicola Peltz twin with glossy straight hair in new photo

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz have the sweetest sister bond and on Friday they were spotted donning matching immaculate glossy tresses for a fun night out with Brooklyn Beckham.

The sister duo beamed for the camera in a photo on Brooklyn's Instagram Stories. In the image the pair were two peas in a pod as they snuggled up for the snap, their long poker-straight tresses stole the show and glistened in the light.

The pair even appeared to don matching makeup looks, with Nicola opting for a very natural face of rosy blusher and glossy lips whilst Harper too appeared to have a rosy flush on her cheeks.

Brooklyn was equally as besotted with the duo as they were with each other and captioned the post: "My girls," alongside two red love heart emojis. The next image showed a photo of Nicola alongside his grandmother, Sandra Beckham.

This isn't the first time Nicola and Harper have been spotted twinning with their fashion whether it be sweet temporary tattoos, or matching platform shoes when they headed to Elton John's concert. See all their matching moments in our glittering round-up here.

It's not just Harper with whom Nicola has a close bond. On Tuesday, the Bates Motel actress was spotted holding hands with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, as they headed for dinner in Miami.

They were joined by David Beckham, as well as footballer Leo Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, as well as Sergio Busquets and his wife Elena Galera. The group enjoyed a wine-fuelled pasta feast which was showcased in the photo.

In the image, Nicola sat next to her mother-in-law, who had her arm around the actress' shoulders. Nicola affectionately placed her hand on top of the fashion mogul's as they smiled for the camera.

Captioning the photo, Victoria penned: "Kisses from Miami @antonelaroccuzzo @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @elenagalera @leomessi @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham #sergiobusquets xx."

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the outing. One fan penned: "Gorgeous girlies," alongside two heart eye emojis. A second replied writing: "Wow this group," alongside a number of complimentary emojis. Meanwhile a third penned: "Beautiful family red love heart emoji]"

Nicola and Brooklyn married in April 2022 with the most lavish beachside nuptials at Nicola's father Nelon Peltz's Florida estate.