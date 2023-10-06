Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz's sweetest sister moments revealed

Harper Beckham and her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, couldn't be more obsessed with each other and we love watching them document their heartwarming moments together.

From matching tattoos (yes, really) to identical outfits, it's safe to say the sister-duo are two peas in a pod and, of course, sisters-in-law goals.

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest sister moments…

Matching Tattoos © Instagram Nicola and Harper debuted matching butterfly tattoos The world took a collective gasp when the Bates Motel actress posted a snap of herself and her tween bestie showing off their matching tats, but don't worry, David and Victoria Beckham did not let their only daughter get inked at the tender age of 12. The pair rocked black temporary butterfly tattoos, with Nicola's being on her lower back, meanwhile, Harper's was on her ribs. Given Nicola's penchant for Y2K fashion and Harper being a mini-fashionista in the making, the sister duo most likely jumped on the transfer tattoo bandwagon that has been circulating on TikTok.

Twinning fashion moment © Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola Who can forget the moment Harper and Nicola channelled their inner Victoria Beckham and headed to Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Tour matching in platform shoes? Whilst Harper opted for a pair of white platform sandals, Nicola and Victoria chose a pair of black platform heels. Harper and Nicola couldn't have looked closer as they posed in a slew of family photos together. The trio were also captured in another fabulous photo with their arms around each other in their matching shoes. Gorgeous!#

Holding hands © Photo: Instagram On Harper's 12th birthday, Nicola shared the most gushing tribute for her sister-in-law which featured a slew of photos. One stand out saw the pair beaming as they held hands whilst attending a birthday party. The pair were sitting on separate tables but that didn't stop them from having their moment together and reached out to each other from where they were sitting. Harper and Nicola also donned matching hairstyles for the camera-ready moment both wearing their long locks down, tucked behind their ears with a dramatic centre parting.

Modelling moment © Photo: Instagram Nicola and Harper had their heads resting on each other Harper and Nicola could have been mistaken for models in a throwback black-and-white selfie taken on a camera in 2020. The pair lay down with their heads sweetly touching. Nicola wrote: "h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human I know!"