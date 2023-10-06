Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz's sweetest sister moments revealed

Subscribe

Subscribe

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz's sweetest sister moments revealed

The Bates Motel actress and the daughter of David Beckham are so close!

Nicola and Harper Beckham pose in the mirror
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyContent Writer
Share this:

Harper Beckham and her sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, couldn't be more obsessed with each other and we love watching them document their heartwarming moments together. 

From matching tattoos (yes, really) to identical outfits, it's safe to say the sister-duo are two peas in a pod and, of course, sisters-in-law goals. 

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest sister moments…

Matching Tattoos

Nicola Peltz and Harper Beckham debuted matching butterfly tattoos© Instagram
Nicola and Harper debuted matching butterfly tattoos

The world took a collective gasp when the Bates Motel actress posted a snap of herself and her tween bestie showing off their matching tats, but don't worry, David and Victoria Beckham did not let their only daughter get inked at the tender age of 12.

The pair rocked black temporary butterfly tattoos, with Nicola's being on her lower back, meanwhile, Harper's was on her ribs.

Given Nicola's penchant for  Y2K fashion and Harper being a mini-fashionista in the making, the sister duo most likely jumped on the transfer tattoo bandwagon that has been circulating on TikTok. 

Twinning fashion moment

Victoria Beckham posed with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola© Instagram / @victoriabeckham
Victoria posed with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola

Who can forget the moment Harper and Nicola channelled their inner Victoria Beckham and headed to Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Tour matching in platform shoes? Whilst Harper opted for a pair of white platform sandals, Nicola and Victoria chose a pair of black platform heels. 

Harper and Nicola couldn't have looked closer as they posed in a slew of family photos together. The trio were also captured in another fabulous photo with their arms around each other in their matching shoes. Gorgeous!#

Holding hands

harper and nicola holding hands© Photo: Instagram

On Harper's 12th birthday, Nicola shared the most gushing tribute for her sister-in-law which featured a slew of photos. One stand out saw the pair beaming as they held hands whilst attending a birthday party.

The pair were sitting on separate tables but that didn't stop them from having their moment together and reached out to each other from where they were sitting.  Harper and Nicola also donned matching hairstyles for the camera-ready moment both wearing their long locks down, tucked behind their ears with a dramatic centre parting. 

Modelling moment

nicola peltz harper beckham© Photo: Instagram
Nicola and Harper had their heads resting on each other

Harper and Nicola could have been mistaken for models in a throwback black-and-white selfie taken on a camera in 2020. The pair lay down with their heads sweetly touching. Nicola wrote: "h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human I know!"

Sunsoaked cuddles

harper beckham nicola peltz
Nicola and Harper soaked up the sunshine on holiday recently

Another one of the photos shared by Nicola in honour of Harper's 12th birthday, saw the duo cuddling in the sunshine by the pool. Harper donned a black swimsuit whilst Nicola oozed glamour in a pair of fabulous sunnies. 

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7," penned Nicola. "You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever?)," referring to the aforementioned butterfly tattoo snap.

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more