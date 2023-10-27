Sandra Bullock focuses on young daughter as she is seen for the first time since husband's death

Sandra Bullock has been laying low since her partner, Bryan Randall, tragically died in August, but the Practical Magic star was spotted for the first time since his death on Thursday.

Stepping out with her 11-year-old daughter Laila, whom she adopted before meeting Bryan, Sandra was accompanied by a bodyguard and she lovingly kissed her daughter's head as they walked along the sidewalk holding hands in Los Angeles.

Sandra owns a home in Beverly Hills, so it's likely the mother-daughter duo were taking a stroll not far from their home.

© Getty Images Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall in 2018

Despite personal sadness, 59-year-old Sandra looked well, seeing off the autumn chill in a camel-colored coat, a casually cool white tee and wide-legged pants, paired with comfortable trainers.

Laila looked equally trendy, in a blue velour tracksuit straight out of the aughts.

What happened to Sandra Bullock's partner?

Photographer Bryan Randall died aged 57 after a private, three-year battle with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease.

A statement at the time read: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

© Alamy Sandra Bullock and her partner Bryan Randall

The statement continued: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

It concluded: "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," signed: "His Loving Family."

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's relationship

The Miss Congeniality star kept her and Bryan's relationship private, though did call him the love of her life in a rare interview in 2021.

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, Sandra said: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

© Getty Images Sandra Bullock with her son Louis Bardo Bullock in 2013

She added: "He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

Speaking of their decision not to marry, Sandra said: "I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

