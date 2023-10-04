Salma Hayek twins with rarely-seen daughter Valentina for glitzy night in London

At an occasion where all eyes were on David and Victoria Beckham, Hollywood muse Salma Hayek still managed to beguile fans with her sartorial prowess as she joined a host of stars at the UK premiere of Netflix's Beckham docuseries.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star looked phenomenal in an aubergine-hued silk dress from Victoria's eponymous fashion collection.

"I loved creating these special pieces for @CruzBeckham and #HarperSeven for last night’s premiere. And dressing my #VBMuses in my new collection! Kisses @SalmaHayek," VB penned on Instagram.

© Jack Dredd/Shutterstock Salma Hayek wore a purple dress designed by Victoria Beckham to the Netflix premiere of "Beckham"

Salma, 57, was wearing a stunning silhouette-skimming gown from Victoria's ballet-inspired Spring/Summer 24 collection that most recently raised the barre with its debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Complete with an asymmetrical neckline, a flattering cinched waist detail and a fluid, rippling skirt, Salma's statement dress was the perfect choice for her feminine frame.

© Jack Dredd/Shutterstock Salma wore a matching purple dress with her daughter Valentina

The Mexican-American actress teamed the look with sky-high platform heels and a patent leather clutch, adding drama with a plum-toned lipstick and vampy black manicure.

Salma's midnight black hair was glossy and glamorous in voluminous waves. The From Dusk Till Dawn actress chose her daughter Valentina, 16, as her date for the Beckham afterparty which was hosted at The Twenty Two — a heady private members’ club in London's Mayfair.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Salma stunned in the purple dress to party at The Twenty Two

Twinning with her mother, Salma's daughter appeared to match her fashionable mother in a dress of the same rich purple tone. Valentina, who is the daughter of billionaire Fraçois-Henri Pinault, looked beautiful in a deep purple velvet mini dress layered with an oversized blazer, sheer black tights and towering heels.

The stylish pair slipped into the private party that saw the likes of Hollywood’s elite come together to celebrate the football legend's Netflix debut, released on 4 October.

Victoria’s Spice Girls crew, including Emma Bunton, were seen at the lavish fete, as well as James Corden, Anna Wintour, Alex Scott and Jess Glynne.