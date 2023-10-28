Megan Fox's appearance has fans doing a double take at Halloween party with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox paid special homage to Quentin Tarantino as she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed as characters from the film Kill Bill at the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party.

Megan, 37, looked iconic dressed as the teenage assassin Gogo, in the character’s classic schoolgirl outfit. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star wore faux bangs with her usual jet black tresses and added a gory twist of blood dripping down her face as an ode to the moment Gogo weeps blood in the film.

© Michael Kovac Megan Fox dressed as iconic assassin Gogo

She added a diamond-encrusted meteor hammer hanging across her body as an opulent purse and another nod to the character’s weapon of choice.

She attended the party with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, who dressed as The Bride, Beatrix Kiddo, classically played by Uma Thurman. He wore a bright yellow tracksuit covered in blood with his usual platinum blond hair tousled.

© Michael Kovac Megan Fox attended the party with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

The two held hands as they traipsed through the party, dispelling any previous concerns fans may have had about their relationship following reports that their wedding plans had ‘stalled’.

Megan denied rumors that her fiancé had cheated on her in February when she took to Instagram to confirm: “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

WATCH: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly - Love Story

Meanwhile, the ‘New Girl’ star will release a book of poetry on November 7 called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: A Collection of [expletive] Up Fairy Tales. She described the book as “an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence.

“I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

