Dolly Parton channels Taylor Swift in sultry snake-print outfit

Dolly Parton is known for her sparkling, rhinestone-studded outfits, but the 77-year-old took a leaf out of fellow singer Taylor Swift's book this week, switching up her trademark style for a look that the 1989 singer would envy.

Opening the Dolly Parton & The Makers: My Life In Rhinestones exhibition in Nashville, which is the physical interpretation of her new fashion book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, the iconic singer wore a Reputation-inspired snake print dress, complete with mesh panels and an off-the-shoulder design.

The country star added a towering pair of peep-toe heels to the outfit and wore her tumbling blonde locks in her signature bouncy style.

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Dolly Parton went for a glamorous look

On her she chooses her show-stopping outfits, Dolly exclusively told HELLO!: "I just wear what I feel comfortable in and I feel prettier and better in some things than others."

Of her choice to always wear skyscraper heels, Dolly said: "No matter what else I'm wearing, whether it's casual or it's fancy, I'm always wearing my high-heeled shoes."

For fans who want to copy Dolly's legendary style, the star shared some good news, explaining to HELLO!: "I've often thought about having my own line of clothes and I think someday I will."

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Dolly Parton swapped her rhinestones for snake print

Detailing what the collection would include, Dolly divulged: "I'd like to have different versions. Some dress-up things, because I'm known for shiny, rhinestones and all, but I would also love to have a comfortable line that you could dress up with jewelry if you wanted to go out."

One person we're sure would love to wear Dolly's clothing collection is her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, with whom she recently duetted on a special version of Miley's hit song Wrecking Ball.

Fans were beside themselves with joy over the collaboration, writing on Instagram: "Dolly?!?!! How do you just keep getting better?" and: "The harmonies have me in an absolute chokehold."

Others praised Miley's vocals, writing: "Miley's vocals are insane!!! I could listen to her forever. I wish she would re-record all her early music with her new rock voice!"

Another agreed: "This just ROCKED my world, OMG."

DISCOVER: Dolly Parton's confession about rarely-seen husband Carl Dean will totally surprise you

Miley shared her delight at the song too, writing on Instagram: "I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dolly's music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs.

" I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley."

© Getty Miley Cyrus is endlessly inspired by Dolly

Dolly responded equally emotionally, writing: "We always say such sweet things about one another, but you are especially good to me, Miley! I know sometimes it sounds gushy to people like it is false and not real but it truly is real. I just love what you said about our ‘Wrecking Ball’ duet and I feel the same! I always feel so honored to be able to sing with you and get to be around you. You are the most gifted person I know, truly. I want to say again how proud I am of the record but more than anything how proud I am of you and our relationship."

We can't wait for more music from the duo soon…

Visit our HELLO! Happiness Hub for inspiration on how to be happier.