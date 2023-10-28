Brittany Mahomes reveals her friendship with Taylor Swift is blossoming with surprising Instagram post

Taylor Swift's girl squad is growing. Just weeks after Taylor first met Brittany Mahomes – the wife of NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the best friend of Taylor's new beau Travis Kelce – it seems that the two have hit it off, so much so that Taylor gifted Brittany with a 1989 (Taylor's Version) cardigan and vinyl.

Brittany took to Instagram to share a snap of the gift, which included a note from Taylor about celebrating the release of her "beloved" album, and she tagged the singer and included a snippet of her hit single 'Wildest Dreams'.

© Instagram Brittany revealed she had been gifted a 1989 cardigan

Mom-of-two Brittany and Taylor first met in September 2023, when Brittsny was snapped arriving for a dinner with Taylor and her friends Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Ryan Reynolds, in New York City the night before a Chiefs game at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

On the day of the game, the two women also spent time together in the box watching the game and cheering on their partners, and again a week later when the Chiefs played the Broncos.

© Icon Sportswire Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers with Brittany Mahomes

During their second stint together watching their men, they revealed that they had even choreographed a victory handshake for when the Chiefs scored a touchdown, slapping their hands together and hip-bumping each other with big smiles on their faces.

The timeline of Travis and Taylor's relationship remains a mystery however the NFL tight end did reveal on an episode of his New Heights podcast in July that he had attempted to give his number to the 33-year-old singer when he attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July.

"I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it," he reminisced to his brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce. However Taylor wouldn't meet anyone before her performance, and he was unable to hand over his gift. "I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he added.

It is unclear how and when the two later connected, but they have since had no qualms about flaunting their new romance, with Taylor flying back and forth on her private jet between New York City and Kansas City to watch her beau and enjoy late night dinners with the 34-year-old.

© Gotham Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City

It's been a whirlwind year for the 'Mastermind' singer though as she kicked off her global Eras Tour in March 2023, singing for over three hours a night three times a week every week for six months. She closed out the US leg in Los Angeles in mid-August for six nights at So-Fi Stadium, and will kick off the next leg in South America in early November 2023.

The year has also seen her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, with whom she was incredibly private, enjoy a short-lived romance with Matty Healy, and take her new relationship with Travis incredibly public.

© SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Taylor Swift is reportedly now a billionaire

She is also, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, now a billionaire, one of very few music artists to reach this status simply through her music.

