Kourtney Kardashian makes surprise revelation about current relationship with Kim Kardashian ahead of baby's due date

Kourtney Kardashian's on-air feud with her sister Kim Kardashian made headlines earlier in the year, as the two sisters fought on their family reality show, The Kardashians.

And on October 21, to mark Kim's 43rd birthday, the Poosh founder used the opportunity to address the situation, shining a light on their current relationship in the process.

The heavily pregnant star - who is expecting her fourth child, and her first baby with husband Travis Barker - admitted that the fights aired on TV are nothing in comparison to their ones off-camera during their teen years, but nonetheless, Kourtney loves her younger sister "deeply".

She wrote: "People think the fights they've seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood."

She continued: "I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy." Kourtney went on to share a number of sweet throwback photos of herself and Kim in matching outfits, taken from over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Kim Kardashian today

"Twinning since the beginning," she wrote alongside one of them, which captured the pair wearing matching 'K' jumpers and blue patterned skirts.

The positive birthday post will no doubt have been a relief for fans, who have witnessed Kourtney and Kim's ongoing fighting in the past few seasons of The Kardashians.

Back in September in the premiere episode of season four, Kourtney called Kim a "witch" during an argument on the phone. "And I hate you," she told the Skims founder.

© Marc Piasecki Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have had several feuds on The Kardashians

Kim, meanwhile, told her older sibling that she was part of a "Not Kourtney" group chat where many members of their family supposedly spoke about the star behind her back.

"Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have in how you are," she said to Kourtney. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker's wedding had a lot to do with the sister's feud.

© ANGELA WEISS Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have a up and down relationship

Kourtney believed Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana on a nineties-themed collection bore a striking resemblance to her own wedding theme in Postitano, Italy, a few months prior.

The couple tied the knot in a show-stopping ceremony which was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana. Just four months later, Kim teamed up with the Italian designers on a capsule collection, which upset Kourtney.

© Getty The Kardashian family share a lot of their life with the public

During a conversation on the show earlier this year, between the pregnant star and her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney revealed that Kim's move hurt her feelings as she never asked her permission to move forward with the deal.

Through tears, she told Kendall: "There's an abundance of opportunities. It's not about business and there's so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding." She added that Kim's slogan for the collection, 'Living La Dolce Vita', was not only 'my wedding' but 'how I've lived my life every summer for five years in a row."

Kim at Kourtney's recent baby shower alongside sister, Khloe and mother, Kris Jenner

Kim gave her side of the story during the heated episode too, revealing she had a 'lengthy' email chain with Dolce and Gabbana, where she pleaded with them to push the collection back in order for it not to come out too close to Kourtney's wedding.

The star also said during her confessional on the program that she had called her sister twice to talk about the collaboration, which came out in September 2022, during Milan Fashion Week.

