Inside Eva Longoria's 'crazy' second home with husband Jose Baston

While Eva Longoria is known for living a lavish Hollywood lifestyle, including glamorous hangouts with best friend Victoria Beckham, the 48-year-old actress recently revealed another side to her private life, which is worlds away from her Los Angeles reputation.

Though the Desperate Housewives star and her husband, Jose Baston, live in an $11m property in Beverly Hills, the actress calls Mexico City her "second home."

"It's crazy, it's crowded, it's noisy and I love it," Eva says in her documentary, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.

© Shutterstock Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston think of New Mexico as their second home

Eva reveals she spends half of her time in the Mexican city with her movie producer husband and their five-year-old son Santiago.

"I've had a home here ever since I fell in love with a Chilango," Eva says, with Chilango being the slang term for a native from the city. "Pepe (Jose's nickname) and I got married almost a decade ago and we spend as much time here as we can."

Eva and Jose even met in the city, with Eva reminiscing: "Is there a better place to fall in love with your husband?"

Of how Mexican cuisine plays a big part in their family life, Eva revealed in the documentary that the trio often eats tacos for breakfast, saying of the Mexican staple: "It's like every childhood memory is wrapped in a flour tortilla for me. It takes me back to my [childhood] kitchen in Texas."

© Gisela Schober Eva Longoria grew up in Texas

Eva calls herself 'Texican,' thanks to being raised in the Lone Star State, born to Mexican parents.

"We've been in Texas for 13 generations," she shared, and on top of her Beverly Hills and New Mexico homes, Eva reportedly owns a property in the Texan town of San Antonio, as well as a beach house in Malibu.

Fond of all of her homes, Eva shared an education video on Instagram earlier this month, detailing how she protects her beloved abodes, with a warning to her fans.

"Protecting my family, moments and home is my top priority no matter how busy life can become!" Eva wrote alongside a video of herself dashing hurriedly about her home.

"October is Fire Prevention Month and the perfect reminder to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout your home. Don’t forget to also have fire extinguishers, especially in the kitchen, and ya’ll know the kitchen is the heart of our house in my family," she wrote, with fans pleased to see she's taking precautions when it comes to the safety of her palatial homes.

