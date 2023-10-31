Kate Hudson shares conversations about love with Matthew Perry as she makes emotional revelation about relationship

Kate Hudson has paid a beautiful tribute to her friend, Matthew Perry, following his tragic death at the age of 54.

The Almost Famous actress shared a telling photo on her Instagram stories in which Matthew was making her laugh while they presented an award at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

She added a message which gave a very real insight into their friendship as she confessed: "To know him, was to adore him."

Kate went on to detail the special bond they had and revealed their many conversations about love. "We played tennis and played more tennis, talking endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our asses off and then laughed some more."

The heartbroken star continued: "I share the same sadness with all of our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew.

"As you can see, to know him was to adore him. I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families." She concluded: "We love you Matthew."

Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades. He was only 54 when he died.

Kate's kind words come as Matthew's Friends co-stars broke their silence with a joint statement. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc shared their agony over Matthew's untimely death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they wrote in a statement to People. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.""In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Tributes have been pouring in for the adored actor, with his family also expressing their heartbreak in a statement released to People.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," they said on Sunday. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

