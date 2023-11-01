GMA’s Amy Robach teases career comeback in cryptic new photo on mystery TV set

Television audiences might soon witness a familiar face's resurgence as former GMA3 host, Amy Robach, hints at a potential career comeback.

A recent photograph, cryptically shared by Amy on her Instagram, has sparked speculation about her return to television.

The image showcases Amy, 50, seated in what appears to be a green room, receiving a touch-up from a makeup artist.

Dressed impeccably in a red blazer paired with black leather pants and matching open-toed heels, she exudes confidence and poise. Her blonde hair, parted to one side, cascades naturally down her shoulders.

© Instagram Amy Robach teases career comeback

The caption accompanying this backstage sneak peek reads, "Pumping it up!" but stops short of revealing any additional details regarding the purpose of the shoot.

The intrigue generated by the post isn't just limited to its content. Comments from her followers reflect excitement and anticipation. A fan enthusiastically exclaimed, "Love this!", while another expressed admiration with a simple red heart emoji.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

But that wasn't the only snippet from Amy's life that caught attention over the weekend. She and boyfriend TJ Holmes, the former co-host with whom she had been embroiled in a much-publicized affair, were sighted at an Arkansas college football game.

The couple wasn't hesitant to showcase their relationship at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they could be seen holding hands and enjoying the game.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cozy up in first pictures shared together on Instagram

TJ took to Instagram to share intimate moments of the two at the game. In a particularly tender photo, Amy smiles endearingly at TJ as she adjusts her black jacket.

TJ, a Good Morning America alumnus, looked dapper in a blue blazer and sunglasses, while Amy sported a bold red top with black leather shorts. The series of photos culminates with TJ standing behind Amy in a protective and affectionate embrace.

The day prior to the game, Amy shared a playful shot showing reserved signs with their names on it, alongside the football team's mascot. Her caption read, "Hog for a night. Dawg for life. #truelove."

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach love running together

It's an endearing nod to their alma maters: while Amy is a University of Georgia graduate, TJ honed his broadcast journalism skills at the University of Arkansas.

Recently, the couple was seen enjoying a leisurely walk in New York City. TJ exhibited a suave style, donning a leather jacket and jeans, whereas Amy looked radiant, hand-in-hand with her beau, wrapped up in a cream coat.

The love story of Amy and TJ has seen its share of controversy. Their relationship, which came to light in November 2022, stirred up a media storm as both were married to other individuals at the time.

Amy was wedded to Andrew Shue, and TJ was with Marilee Fiebig. This revelation had its consequences, leading to their departure from ABC.

As the dust settled, it was reported in October that the finalized divorce paperwork for TJ and Marilee was filed, marking the end of their marriage that began in 2010.

The couple shares a 9-year-old daughter named Sabine. Official records from the New York County Supreme Court confirmed the processing of a certificate of dissolution. However, the case remains pending.