BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood flooded with compliments as she reunites with co-stars following absence

Carol Kirkwood's co-star Jon Kay recently made fun of the weather presenter following an on-air blunder but on Wednesday, the pair proved that there's no hard feelings between them as they posed for a sweet photo alongside their colleague and friend Sally Nugent.

The meteorologist shared the snapshots on social media site X, and it showed her beaming in a beautiful red dress as she stood between her co-stars, who also smiled at the camera.

Carol captioned the image: "So good to be with @sallynugent @jonkay01 on @BBCBreakfast this morning [red heart emoji] xxx."

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Her fans rushed to compliment her, with their responses including: "The lovely Carol xx," "She is a beauty in the middle," and: "My favourites!" The happy snapshot comes after Carol returned to the show following an absence.

During her time off-screen, she enjoyed an idyllic steam train journey in her native Scotland, and was temporarily replaced on-air by Sarah Keith-Lucas.

Carol's followers loved the behind-the-scenes snap

It is not known whether the 61-year-old was accompanied by her fiancé, Steve Randall, but fans expressed their relief last week after the star's missing engagement ring was back on her left hand. Taking to X, one commented: "Morning, relieved to see your ring back in place. Thought you had been let down…"

Another eagle-eyed viewer had previously posted, in response to a BBC weather warning: "The red warning is serious. But not as worrying as Carol Kirkwood not wearing her engagement ring on BBC Breakfast this morning. Hope all is OK?"

© Getty The weather presenter is a fan favourite

The popular presenter is preparing to tie the knot for the second time, having been married to cricketer Jimmy Kirkwood between 1990 and 2008. In May 2022, she announced live on breakfast TV that she was engaged to former police officer Steve.

Earlier this year, the presenter talked about feeling "happy and healthy" and gushed about her "perfect" beau and why they are in no hurry to organise their big day. Speaking to Closer magazine, Carol said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh.

© BBC Carol returned to the show after a scenic break

"Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect." The BBC star also opened up about how she and Steve got together. She said: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating.

"That was nice because it just kind of happened. Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve got engaged last year

No wonder the star also said: "There's so much to look forward to in the next 20 years". One of the projects Carol is no doubt excited about is her second career as an author, which has led to huge success, with her third book Secrets of the Villa Amore hitting the bestseller list.

Speaking about Steve at the time of her book launch, Carol added: "We know we are definitely going to get married – we just haven't sorted out the details yet. We're just enjoying being engaged to be honest".