Carol Kirkwood flooded with compliments following co-star criticism

Carol Kirkwood's fans were delighted to see her return to BBC Breakfast recently and on Wednesday, they rushed to compliment the meteorologist after she faced some teasing from one of her co-stars the previous day.

The morning show regular looked stunning in a black dress with a bold floral print and her blonde hair worn loose.

One viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Good morning Carol, giving the nation a bright and cheerful start to the day, as usual." Others shared the same sentiment, commenting: "Good morning beautiful," "Looking good," and: "Morning Carol. You are looking radiant this morning."

Another, meanwhile, complimented the presenter on her writing talent, referring to her latest novel as they added: "Good morning Carol, I have just finished reading Villa Amore on holiday, brilliant, can't wait for your next one".

The warm words came the day after Carol's co-star Jon Kay made fun of her for misspeaking and temporarily losing her voice – as well as questioning her singing ability!

© PA Images Carol spoke to colleagues Jon Kay and Sally Nugent

After Carol passed back to the presenters in the studio, he responded: "Thank you, Carol, was that a Shetland pony with you there?" Carol responded: "Where? What? Where?" and fellow presenter Sally Nugent asked: "What are you talking about?" Jon then teasingly replied: "You are a little 'horse'..."

Sally then said: "Poor Carol... she has been singing again, hasn't she!" To which Jon joked: "Let's hope not". Carol took the teasing in her stride, commenting as she signed off: "I am off to put my false teeth back in Sal and Jon."

© BBC Jon and Carol are good friends off-screen

The star has a lot going on outside of her work for the BBC, having celebrated her engagement to partner Steve Randall earlier this year. Her writing career is also going from strength to strength, with three novels to her name and last week, Carol shared her delight at being asked to judge a writing competition for young budding authors.

Aimed at young people in the Sussex area, the competition will ask children between the ages of seven and 16 to write a short story with the theme 'Donald the Cat's Great Adventure'. Carol's three favourite entries will all receive a prize, The Argus reported.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The star is a longtime BBC presenter

The competition's £2 entry fee will go to local animal charity Wadars, to help look after the rescue animals in its care as well as the operating costs for its wildlife helpline and mobile rescue service.

Carol said: "I’m a firm believer in bringing out children's creativity and entering this competition is a great way for them to express themselves and show off their creative skills. As an animal lover myself, I was delighted to be asked to judge this competition and I look forward to reading the entries."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve confirmed their engagement earlier this year

Wadars fundraising manager Jenny Freeman commented: "We are very excited to be launching this short story competition and are extremely grateful to Carol for kindly agreeing to judge the winning entries for us."

Secrets of the Villa Amore became a bestseller for Carol this summer and continued a series of novels set in dreamy holiday locations, following 2022's The Hotel on the Riviera and Under a Greek Moon, released in 2021.