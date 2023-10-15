BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent wows in shoulder-baring dress for special trip abroad

BBC Breakfast Sally Nugent looked as glamorous as ever in a shoulder-baring black dress during her recent trip to Paris.

The journalist flew to the French capital over the weekend to celebrate the end of a charity cycle from London to Paris, which was hosted by the Rugby Centurions Foundation to raise money for Cancer Fund For Children and Bhubesi Pride Foundation.

Sally took to Instagram with a series of snaps from the special event, including one of the star standing on the steps outside a stunning white building, whilst donning a gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress. She finished off the look with a pair of heels and silver bangles, wearing her brunette tresses in a sophisticated updo.

In the caption, she penned: "Thank you @rugbycenturionsclub @vickygosling_obe @ukinfrance for looking after me in Paris.

"Well done to everyone who cycled all the way there for @cancerfundforchildren and @bhubesipride.

"And a special thank you to the miracle workers at @prettywhitedressbride who made my dress fit."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Sally Nugent hosts BBC Breakfast with Jon Kay

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Sally's glam look, with one person writing: "You look stunning."

A second follower penned: "Oh Sally you are stunning! Get them pins out! We love you," while another compared her to Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in her 1961 film, Breakfast At Tiffany's. "The first picture is very Audrey Hepburn," they wrote.

Sally has amassed a legion of dedicated fans since joining BBC Breakfast back in 2011. The broadcaster began her career at the programme as a relief presenter on a freelance basis before going on to present sports bulletins. She soon established herself as a regular co-presenter, and in 2021, landed a permanent role as a main presenter.

Sally previously hosted BBC Breakfast with Dan Walker

She joined Dan Walker on the sofa before his departure in May last year.

Sally now hosts the programme alongside Jon Kay, who stepped in to replace Dan following his move to Channel 5. The two co-hosts front the show from Monday to Wednesday each week before handing the reins to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

Sally Nugent's TV career

Sally has worked for the BBC for the majority of her broadcasting career and landed her first media role at BBC Radio Merseyside. She then moved to BBC North West Tonight, working as a sports reporter, before eventually joining BBC News.

© BBC Sally Nugent began co-presenting BBC Breakfast in 2011 as a relief presenter

Over the course of her career, Sally has covered various major sports stories, including the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, two FIFA World Cups in Germany and South Africa, and Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.

As for her private life, Sally lives in Hale, Greater Manchester with her son, whom she shares with businessman Gavin Hawthorn.

In May, it was reported that Sally had split from her husband Gavin after 13 years. The BBC star hasn't commented on the reports.