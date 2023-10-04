Carol Kirkwood sparks excitement as she announces new venture following career change

Carol Kirkwood is a much-loved BBC regular, and viewers were glad to see her return to the breakfast show recently following some time off.

The weather presenter has more than one string to her bow, however, and she's using her expertise for a new venture that was announced on Wednesday.

Carol, who is a bestselling author in her own right, is set to judge a children's writing competition.

Aimed at young people in the Sussex area, the competition will ask children between the ages of seven and 16 to write a short story with the theme 'Donald the Cat's Great Adventure'.

Carol's three favourite entries will all receive a prize, The Argus reports – and the contest is all for a good cause. The competition's £2 entry fee will go to local animal charity Wadars, to help look after the rescue animals in its care as well as the operating costs for its wildlife helpline and mobile rescue service.

© BBC The star is an animal lover

Carol said: "I’m a firm believer in bringing out children's creativity and entering this competition is a great way for them to express themselves and show off their creative skills. As an animal lover myself I was delighted to be asked to judge this competition and I look forward to reading the entries."

Wadars fundraising manager Jenny Freeman commented: "We are very excited to be launching this short story competition and are extremely grateful to Carol for kindly agreeing to judge the winning entries for us." Keen author Carol released her third book this summer, to her fans' delight.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The weather presenter and author with partner Steve Randall

Secrets of the Villa Amore became a bestseller and continued a series of novels set in dreamy holiday locations, following 2022's The Hotel on the Riviera and Under a Greek Moon, released in 2021. The star is still a mainstay of the BBC's morning programme, however, having joined upon its launch in 1983.

She received a very warm welcome back from an extended summer break last month, when she and presenter Sally Nugent enjoyed a fond reunion. The co-stars took to Instagram to share snaps of themselves cuddling up to one another on the iconic red sofa - with Carol going as far as describing Sally as her "work wifey".

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Carol presenting at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Sally uploaded the sweet image and penned: "Hello from us @bbcbreakfast." The heartwarming post prompted a flurry of messages from fans, with one writing: "Ahhh BFFs [heart eyes emojis]." Another said: "Two lovely and beautiful ladies. How wonderful!"

A third post read: "Sally and Carol. Can't think of a better way to start the day!"

© BBC Carol is a BBC Breakfast fan favourite

Back in May, the pair whisked themselves off on a mini break. Sally, 52, shared two images from their sun-soaked staycation including one showing a close-up of the pair grinning ear to ear.

The broadcaster has also thrown her support behind the weather presenter's writing pursuits, sharing a photo of herself during her time off reading Secrets of the Villa Amore.