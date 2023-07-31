BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood shares rare insight into relationship with fiancé Steve after wedding update

It's been a busy few months for Carol Kirkwood, having got engaged last year and gearing up for the release of her third novel, Secrets of the Villa Amore.

Last week, the BBC Breakfast star opened up about her writing process as she shared a sweet insight into her relationship with her fiancé Steve Randall.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 show, Carol divulged: "I write all over the place. Most of my ideas come when I'm out walking and I'm out with my other half, Steve. We'll bounce ideas around.

"Sometimes he'll come up with something and I'll think, 'That's really good but it wouldn't work with this character…' But then it's sparked something else so I get my phone out and I just dictate into my phone or I'll dictate into my laptop. Saves all the writing."

On getting creative with location ideas, Carol added: "I always choose somewhere that I've visited so I can talk about it with conviction and describe it. The visual imagery is so important. I want to feel that you’re there and you know what it's like."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood and partner Steve Randall at The Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's Hotel

Although the 61-year-old is set to reveal her wedding date, Carol recently opened up about her plans after getting engaged in May 2022. In an interview with Yours magazine, the weather presenter and novelist said: "I think it will be a small, intimate wedding and maybe we'll have a party afterwards."

She continued: "For us at this stage, I think that's really what we want to make it special for us."

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol got engaged last year

The star previously told HELLO! about her beautiful proposal, which took place in the most idyllic setting.

"It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," she began. "I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"