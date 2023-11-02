What is a grand mal seizure? Brooke Shields' shocking health crisis explained

Brooke Shields opened up about a terrifying situation in September during which she was rushed to the hospital with frightening symptoms.

The Suddenly Susan star detailed to Glamour how she suffered a seizure which caused her to "turn blue" and "froth at the mouth" as she was taken to urgent care.

But what is a grand mal seizure and what caused it to occur?

WATCH: Brooke Shields learns how to rewalk following a previous health battle

What happened to Brooke Shields?

Brooke recounted what had happened to her while speaking to the publication for their US Woman of the Year issue.

She said: "I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [people I was with] were like, 'Are you okay?'. I walk into the restaurant L'Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through.

"I go in, two women come up to me; I don't know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure."

What is a grand mal seizure?

Mayo Clinic describes a grand mal seizure - also known as tonic-clonic seizure - as a seizure which, "causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions. It's the type of seizure most people picture when they think about seizures.

© Getty Images Brooke suffered a grand mal seizure

"During a seizure, there's a burst of electrical activity in the brain that causes changes in behavior and movements."

What causes a grand mal seizure?

There are numerous reasons for a grand mal seizure to occur. Mayo Clinic explains: "Usually, a tonic-clonic seizure is caused by epilepsy. But sometimes this type of seizure can be triggered by other health problems. Very low blood sugar, a high fever or a stroke can cause a tonic-conic seizure."

© Getty Images Brooke's husband Chris was called after she collapsed

Brooke said that her doctors believed her seizure came as a result of drinking too much water and not having enough salt in her diet. "I flooded my system and I drowned myself," Brooke said. "And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure.

Brooke said that she not only began "frothing at the mouth", but that she then turned "totally blue" and was trying to swallow her tongue before she lost consciousness. When she came around, oxygen was on hand.

© Getty Images Bradley Cooper was by the side of Brooke during the ordeal

Why did Bradley Cooper help Brooke Shields?

Bradley Cooper was Brooke's co-star in the 2008 film 'The Midnight Meat Train'. He was with her during her hospital dash which involved her being taken to the ICU.

When she awoke in the ambulance, he was there holding her hand. "I couldn’t really get any words out," she explained. "But I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand.

© Getty Images Brooke has made a full recovery

"And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, 'This is odd and surreal.'"

The restaurant were unable to get hold of Brooke's husband, Chris Henchy, but his assistant instead called Bradley."He called Bradley and said, ‘Brooke’s on the ground. Chris isn’t around. Go get her,’” Brooke explained. "And he came and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.