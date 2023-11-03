Travis Kelce offers rare update on relationship with Taylor Swift after being asked if he is 'in love'

Travis Kelce kept it coy at a press conference when asked for the “latest status" on his burgeoning relationship with Taylor Swift.

“What is the latest status?” he repeated the question to himself, before answering with a coy smile: “The latest status is I got to see her last week”, clearly happy with his new relationship but not wanting to give away too many details in the early stages.

He respectfully drew a line however, when asked whether he was in love with the ‘Cruel Summer’ superstar.

“I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal”, he said succinctly. Travis kept his responses about the singer polite, respecting her privacy, yet their relationship has sparked massive public interest.

© Instagram Taylor giving Travis a kiss on the cheek

The NFL's star tight end gave a diplomatic answer to the question as to whether the singer would be attending his next game, stating: “When I mention her, everyone knows she’s at the game, the over-under of my catches kind of goes up and down, the spread goes up and down.

“I don’t want to mess with any of that so I’m just going to keep it to myself.”

Fans clearly felt for the football player, as one person commented below the video on X: “love their relationship but he’s at a press conference for FOOTBALL related things and all the questions are about Taylor, leave him alone and mind your business!”

WATCH: Bowen Yang & Kelly Clarkson React To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Travis isn’t alone in seemingly wanting to go back to talking about football, as even Kelly Clarkson remarked that it’s difficult to watch NFL coverage without the new romance being mentioned.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” she said on her show to Bowen Yang. "It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching. They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, 'So, what about the play?'"

While Taylor may have met the Kansas City Chiefs player’s parents, the duo have only been dating publicly since September. It’s clear though that the couple are enjoying each other’s company as Taylor was spotted enjoying a pre-game lunch with his friends and family.