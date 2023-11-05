Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' testing time ahead as the couple - and former GMA co-stars - compete in New York Marathon

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been gearing up for this day for months, as they participate in the New York Marathon, taking place on Sunday November 5.

The former Good Morning America stars both shared identical photos at the starting line on Sunday morning, having looked forward to this day for the past year.

Amy and T.J.'s testing few hours running the 26.2 mile stretch across all five boroughs of New York City is nothing new to the pair, who both competed in it last year too.

They will not be alone either, as their former Good Morning America co-star Robin Roberts, along with T.J.'s GMA3 replacement DeMarco Morgan, will also be in the crowds competing in an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids.

The pair will be joined by 12 other ABC stars, including David Muir and even Kim ABC President Kim Goodwin who announced the decision to remove them from the air, will also be part of the team.

The New York Marathon is very special to both Amy and T.J., who both used the opportunity to announce their participation in this year's race as a way to return to social media at the end of August.

They both shared identical photos of their feet resting on a stoop after training - these were the first pictures they had posted all year, since their dismissal from GMA.

It is not known whether or not Amy and T.J. are still in touch with all of their GMA co-stars, but it's clear that they have a good relationship with some of them, including Lara Spencer, who was one of the first to show her support for the couple last week when they announced their new podcast show, Amy and T.J.

The couple shared identical posts on November 1, which read: "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore Amy & T.J." December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard."

The message was accompanied by a loved-up photo of the pair. Amy looked stylish dressed in a lace top and jeans, while T.J. looked smart in a white shirt and grey waistcoat.

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits. "'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

December 5 2022 was the exact date that Amy and T.J. were taken off air on GMA3 after the news of their extra-marital affair made headlines. The fact the couple have chosen to return to work on the same date, a year later, is quite telling.

At the time, Amy and T.J. were put on leave for several weeks while ABC News President Kim Goodwin and the team behind GMA3 figured out the next steps surrounding the couple's future.

The decision was made at the end of January, when on January 27, ABC released a statement confirming that they had parted ways with Amy and T.J.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," it read.

