Jennifer Hudson looked like the ultimate diva on Wednesday when she took fans behind-the-scenes from her most recent photoshoot and sparked a mass fan reaction.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the Dreamgirls actress stunned with a red hot outfit which accentuated her fabulous physique.

As her glam squad rallied around her, perfecting her hair, makeup and waist-cinching pantsuit, Jennifer remained stoic and ever-professional.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson wows in a red hot look as her glam squad rallies around

"Behind the scenes with my amazing glam squad at a @jenniferhudsonshow photo shoot," she captioned the post before thanking the team: "@adamburrell, @albertmorrisonhair, @vernecciaetienne, @oakleycree."

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on her appearance, with many saying the same thing. "Killer. I swear you could pass as a model, you have the height and everything," wrote one, while a second added: "The red pantsuit was such a fashion statement," and a third said: "You look amazing."

There were also numerous posts from fans calling her a "Boss Lady" and complimenting her bold ensemble.

© Getty Images The Jennifer Hudson Show host knows how to turn heads

The Jennifer Hudson Show recently returned for its second season and the host made sure to kickstart it with a sensational surprise.

The American Idol alum left fans lost for words when she gate-crashed the wedding reception of superfan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste. She serenaded the bride and groom at their Los Angeles nuptials and left them stunned.

© Denise Truscello Jennifer Hudson and Shaquille O'Neal attend The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Shortly afterwards, Jennifer also brought the house down at a charity function hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in the heart of Las Vegas.

Never one to be outdone, the 42-year-old superstar rocked a dress adorned with feathered sleeves and a thigh-high slit which showed off her toned legs.

© Getty Jennifer found fame after American Idol

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Jennifer auditioned for American Idol - and the milestone came as a shock to her too.

Over the summer, Jennifer marked the moment with a throwback video from her audition during which she belted out her version of Aretha Franklin's 1970 song 'Share Your Love With Me'.

© Instagram Jennifer is also a proud mom to her son David

The Chicago-native was praised for her "brilliant" rendition by Randy. Jennifer captioned the social media post: "It was on this very day in 2003 that my best friend @wallybean1 and I traveled all the way to Atlanta, Georgia for my American Idol audition!

"20 years, y'all! Look at God!! I hopped on that American Idol roller coaster and it has been going ever since!

© Getty Jennifer Hudson on season three of American Idol in 2003.

"She concluded: "I've lived a lot of life since that day, but I'm still that same girl from the South Side of Chicago trying to get to my goals! Thank you all for being on this journey with me!"

