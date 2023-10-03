Jennifer Hudson reveals rarely-seen son's reaction to bizarre gift from famous face

On a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan stopped by to discuss details of the show's ongoing 24th season.

However, it also presented the opportunity for host Jennifer Hudson to ask Gwen about a particularly unexpected gift she received from her husband, Blake Shelton.

The 42-year-old American Idol alum pointedly asked Gwen: "Gwen, did you know Blake sent me and my son a goat?"

She continued: "Did you help him pick it out?" to which the former No Doubt singer replied: "I did not pick it out, but I did know about it.

"But we would watch all the videos that you would send us of your son…in the kitchen with a goat, like it was just part of the family. Not a goat, but just an animal living in your home."

Niall joked: "That's the most Blake thing that he could ever do," and Jennifer replied that when Blake saw pictures of the goat sitting at the table, he remarked: "You're even more hillbilly than me, you've got the goat sitting on the table!"

Jennifer shares her home with her son, 14-year-old David, and back in December, when Blake, 47, appeared on the talk show, they first talked about the goat.

"I actually gave it to your son," he remarked when she brought it up, and Jennifer looked at the audience and dryly added: "Y'all know Blake sent me a whole goat, me and my son?"

He then recalled how this all happened (and Jennifer quipped: "I'm still trying to figure out how I ended up with a goat!"), saying that it went all the way back to when Jennifer was a coach on The Voice with Blake.

The country star remembered an incident when Jennifer's son and nephew came up to Blake and simply said: "Mom said you can get us a goat." Blake joked: "Because I'm the country guy on the show, let's just get one out there from the barnyard."

He then got them a special Pygmy goat as a Christmas present, and the story gets even more interesting, as Blake revealed that he had to book a flight ticket for the goat to transport it from Oklahoma to Chicago.

In fact, the goat flew first class, and Jennifer added: "We named him Prince, and that was one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid ever."

© Instagram Jennifer is a doting mom to her son David (and their goat)

She then incredulously asked: "If you're sending us a goat, what do you and Gwen do for the holidays?" and Blake leaned into the comedic aspect of it and replied: "We dress up our goats and have them come in and pull our wagons."

Jennifer was a part-time advisor on the NBC singing competition all the way back in season three in 2012, but didn't become a coach till ten seasons later.

© Getty Images The two musicians became friends when they were coaches on "The Voice" together

She joined the panel for the first time in 2017 for season 13, and after one season off, returned for the 15th installment a year later. At the top of her interview with Blake, he even joked: "We wanted you to come back to The Voice, not start your own talk show!"

