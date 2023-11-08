Sarah Paulson, 48, shares sweet PDA with girlfriend Holland Cooper, 80, on rare outing

It's been eight years since they started their relationship, but Sarah Paulson and Holland Cooper seemed more in love than ever during their latest date night.

The Ratched actress, 48, and the Two and a Half Men star, 80, sweetly held hands as they posed for photos at the Second Stage Theater fall gala honoring Sarah, which took place on 6 November.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson shared a sweet PDA at the 2023 Second Stage Theater Fall Gala

Sarah looked lovely in a lemon structured top and matching high-waisted skirt from Bottega, embellished with a bright yellow floral jacquard print. She added black boots and wore her blonde bob in a sleek straight style, finishing off her look with a pop of red lipstick.

Meanwhile, her girlfriend ensured all eyes remained on the guest of honor, by wearing an elegant neutral outfit consisting of taupe tailored pants, a gold jacket and a silky scarf.

© Getty The couple met in 2005 and began dating in 2015

The couple first crossed paths at a dinner party in 2005 when they were both in previous relationships. Despite their 32-year age gap, romance blossomed when they met again in 2015 and Holland made the first move by messaging Sarah on Twitter.

"It's a long story," she said of her love story during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

© Getty Sarah and Holland have made a few red carpet appearances together

"We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else; she was, too. We sort of breezed by one another, and then started following each other on Twitter."

They didn't make their first public appearance together until December 2015 when they attended the opening night of Broadway's School of Rock in New York. However, rumours of their relationship had been circulating for some time, especially following Holland's comments about her secret relationship with someone with a "big age difference" the month before.

© Getty The American Horror Story actress and the Two and a Half Men star have defended their 32-year age gap

"There's a very big age difference between us which I'm sure shocks a lot of people, and it startles me. But as they say, 'If she dies, she dies,'" Holland said on radio station WNYC.

Both Sarah and Holland have since gushed about their other half in interviews. Back in 2018, Holland discussed her "brave" relationship with Town & Country.

WATCH: Ratched star Sarah Paulson reveals hilarious wig blunder

"I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don't see it as normal.

"Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other."

