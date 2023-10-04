Louise Redknapp bewitches fans in figure-hugging leather skirt

Louise Redknapp resembled a bodacious bombshell on Tuesday as she posed up a storm in a figure-hugging leather skirt.

In a photo shared to Instagram, the glamorous singer is pictured in head-to-toe black – and we're totally here for it.

Louise is a veritable fashionista! Discover her hot pink look in the video below...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's take on Barbiecore is just as fashion-forward as you'd imagine

Embracing the autumnal season, the mother-of-two, 48, rocked a cosy-looking black roll neck jumper which she wore tucked into a vampy black leather skirt. Layering up against the cold, Louise teamed her ensemble with a pair of sheer tights and some pointed ankle boots.

She accessorised with a simple pair of pendant earrings and styled her honeyed blonde locks in beautiful waves which she wore half tucked into her roll neck jumper.

Captioning her slew of glamorous snaps, Louise penned: "Head over to my @peacocks_fashion edit for some classic wardrobe essentials, including this skirt and roll neck knit [black heart emoji.]"

Fans fell head over heels in love with Louise's look. Racing to the comments section, one follower gushed: "Amazing outfit… This black look is just so stunning Louise," while another penned: "Looking absolutely stunning Louise."

A third remarked: "Always stunning and elegant," followed by a trio of flame emojis, and a fourth added: "Yes please Louise, so stunning and gorgeously radiant [you] beautiful beauty."

© Getty Louise always looks so stylish

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has had a successful line with Peacocks for nearly two years now. Speaking about the collaboration, the singer said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."

Louise's stunning photoshoot comes after she opened up about her new boyfriend Drew Michael.

© Getty The singer has shared a glimpse inside her new relationship

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, the 48-year-old only had sweet things to say about her blossoming romance, admitting she's chuffed to find something who makes her so happy.

When probed by the panellists, Louise said: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice." She added: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

© Instagram Louise with sons Charley and Beau

The blonde beauty first sparked romance rumours when she was pictured with her new beau after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

Not much is known about Louise's new beau, but he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

© Getty The former couple split in 2017

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

The star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017. The former couple are devoted parents to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, whom they continue to co-parent.