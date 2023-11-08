Louise Redknapp showcases gym-honed figure in miniskirt as she reveals exciting news – fans react

Louise Redknapp always looks great, recently looking stunning in a daring slinky dress. On Wednesday, she pulled out all the stops for another super-glam look – this time to reveal some huge and unexpected news.

The singer took to Instagram, where she uploaded a shot of herself pouting at the camera as she modelled an oversized black coat with gorgeous leopard print lapels which she wore over a black miniskirt, which gave a glimpse of her endless legs.

The mum-of-two captioned the incredible look: "What a Super Magical year it has been so far [star and magic wand emojis].

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

"My 30th Anniversary in music celebrations continue… 'Super Magic' the Mixes is out this Friday [heart emoji]. Pre-save now – link in stories xxx."

Her fans exploded with excitement, sharing their love for both the news and the photo, with one writing: "Been such a great year for you @louiseredknapp (& for us fans too)." Others added: "We need that 30th anniversary tour !! Pretty please," "Just so beautiful," and: "Fantastic photo," while several fans posted heart and fire emojis in response.

The star stunned in the new photo

The post came just a day after Louise made her romance with her new boyfriend Drew Michael "Instagram official". Taking to her social media page on Tuesday, the pop star – who went public with the relationship in September - shared a series of snaps with her handsome partner as she marked his birthday with a lavish meal.

"Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x [champagne flutes emoji]," she gushed in the caption. It seems Louise's romance with Drew is going from strength to strength as she has even introduced her beau to her eldest son Charley, 19.

© Instagram Louise has introduced her partner Drew to her eldest son Charley

One of the pictures showed the trio posing together for a picture, all beaming from ear to ear. One commenter responded: "Absolutely beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] so happy you put your boys 1st after your break up you deserve happiness xxxx." Another stated: "YES!!! Nice to see you've gone insta official. Proper chuffed for ya x."

It's been two months since the new couple were snapped together after a glitzy night out at The Groucho Club where the duo attended Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Louise is having a lot of career and personal success

Days later, Louise, 49, gushed about her relationship on Loose Women, admitting she's chuffed to find someone who makes her so happy. Asked about Drew, the singer said: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."

She added: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy." Not much is known about Louise's new man but he's said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

© Instagram Louise with her new boyfriend Drew Michael

The former Strictly star was previously married to Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017. A few days after going public with the romance, a smiling Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good."

She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written". Despite her split from Jamie, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their two sons: Charley and 14-year-old Beau.