David Beckham pokes fun at wife Victoria in funny new photo from London home

David Beckham surprised fans on Monday when he posted a string of images showing his wife Victoria sprawled out on the floor.

In the images, which were shared to David's Instagram Stories, fashion designer VB appeared exhausted as she lay on her back with her arms stretched out in a cactus position.

© Instagram Victoria paused for a quick lie-down following her gym session

In a second snapshot, meanwhile, Victoria, 49, was pictured in a foetus position with her knees curled inwards and her arms reaching above her head.

Eschewing her glad rags, the mother-of-four was in full sporty mode wearing a pair of black leggings, white Reebok trainers and a black T-shirt.

© Instagram The former Spice Girl paused for a quick break

She wore pink sweatbands on her wrist and secured her glossy brunette tresses into a low ponytail.

Alongside the snapshots, David penned: "Not that my wife's dramatic or anything but this is what happened this morning," before adding an icy blue GIF which read: "I wanna nap."

He also tagged VB's personal trainer, Bobby Rich, who has been working with the Beckham clan for many years.

Bobby has spoken out about the training regime that Victoria now follows, saying that her previous exercise routine wasn't really doing much to help improve her fitness levels.

"She was ready for a change," he told Women's Health in 2022.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham perform intense workout

And according to her PT, former Spice Girl Victoria now incorporates 35-minute workouts into her routine, which are supposedly "more beneficial than a 90-minute session."

© Instagram The 49-year-old typically works out five days a week

It's been an exciting time in the Beckham household! Earlier this month, the power couple added a spectacular addition to their £12 million bolthole in the Cotswolds.

Adding some extra pizazz to their Grade-II Listed farmhouse, David and Victoria installed a deluxe glass greenhouse - and it's seriously impressive!

© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock A new glasshouse appeared at the Beckhams' Cotswolds estate

The beautiful transparent building was built onto a short cobbled wall, suggesting that David and Victoria could use the space for both entertaining and gardening.

Beyond this, the Beckham family's idyllic home also boasts an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, an orchard, a £100k treehouse and a £50,000 safari tent, all of which are seemingly adored by the couple's four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

David also looks after his very own beehives which have quickly become his pride and joy. The budding beekeeper makes his own pots of honey dubbed "DBee'z Sticky Stuff" which even made a fleeting appearance in his latest Netflix documentary, BECKHAM.