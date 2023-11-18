Christina Hall reveals adorable way her young son is following in her footsteps

Christina Hall gave fans an adorable update on her son Brayden, as she showed how the eight-year-old is getting more and more involved with her renovation projects as she films the fifth season of Christina on the Coast.

The TV host shared a photo with her son, where the two sat on a sandy wooden bench that hung off the wall, with a beautifully painted surfboard hanging over them. The statement surfboard felt like a classic Christina move in terms of her coastal design show.

© @christinahall Instagram Christina and Brayden

She captioned the photo: “Love that he wants to come to work with me on his days off school. Such a gorgeous reveal today. Season 5 of #christinaonthecoast off to the best start!”

Clearly, Brayden, whom Christina shares with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, loves spending time with his mom - and has even inherited her eye for design. Especially as this isn’t the first time Brayden has shown an interest in what his mom gets up to at work.

Back in September, the eight-year-old joined his mom on the set of Christina on the Coast, where the renovation guru asked him what he thought they should do with a specific property.

WATCH: Christina Hall’s son Brayden helps her at work

As they walked around the house, the property developer was impressed with her son’s ideas, which included potted plants and even potentially getting a firepit into the back garden. Brayden gave his thoughts enthusiastically, to show that he really has a passion for this - and could potentially follow in his family’s footsteps.

As she posted a photo with her son on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but comment on how cute the photo was - and how much he looks like his father.

“You and Tarek have mini me’s in Taylor and Brayden. Great picture!!” one fan commented.

Another person mentioned: “He’s gonna be a real estate beast when his time comes”, alluding to the clear interest in property development at the age of eight.

Overwhelmingly, fans could just tell that by the amount of time he spends with Christina, that: “He loves his momma”.

Christina has three children altogether. She had Taylor, 13, and Brayden with her first husband, Tarek El-Moussa, with whom she hosted the show Flip or Flop. The realtor also has a son, Hudson, four, with second ex-husband Ant Anstead, and last year married Joshua Hall.

Christina on the Coast was renewed for a fifth season in July 2023 and she has regularly given fans a sneak peak of what’s to come.