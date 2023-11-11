Christina Hall's ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa says he was in 'dark place' before marriage to Heather Rae Young

Tarek El-Moussa has praised his children for helping him to "love himself," in an emotional message shared with fans. Flip or Flop star Tarek welcomed 13-year-old daughter Taylor and eight-year-old son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall, and this year became a dad again when wife Heather, of Selling Sunset fame, gave birth to their son Tristan.

Now, the father-of-three has shared an adorable picture of his three children together, calling them his "entire world," and opening up on the devastating "dark place" he once found himself in.

"My entire world right here in one photo. I never thought in a million years that I would become a father again, let alone find the love of my life. But…the universe has a funny way of working out," he captioned the post on Instagram.

"Tay and Bray gave me the strength I needed to get me out of the darkest place in my entire life and @theheatherraeelmoussa taught me to love myself and others again when I thought I wasn’t worthy of being loved."

Tarek then shared the news that his book Flip Your Life, which he has been working on for seven years, will be released in February 2024.

© Instagram Tarek El Moussa wiifge his wife Heather and his kids Taylor and Brayden during his daughter's 13th birthday party.

"As most of you might know, I’ve been writing a book, FLIP YOUR LIFE, for the past 7 years and it will finally be available on February 6th, 2024! This is an autobiography about everything I’ve been through in life, and no, I don’t hold back on the juicy details," he teased, adding: "I can’t wait to share my journey with you and hopefully inspire some of you!!"

In the picture, Taylor – with her broad smile and pretty features – appeared to be the spitting image of her famous mom as she stood alongside her brother and half-brother for the family photoshoot.

Taylor wore a black dress, while the boys all wore black tees; Tarek wore blue jeans and Brayden paired his tee with ta chinos. In a second picture, Taylor held her baby brother up on her arms, as Brayden sat alongside them and poked his tongue out at the camera.

© Instagram Tarek's eldest Taylor is now 13

Christina shared a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn in September as Taylor hit the milestone age of 13. She wrote: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl - you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible. "Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays. Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

© Christina Hall on Instagram Taylor and Christina enjoying their girls' day out

Christina and Tarek have been happily co parenting their children, despite both moving on with new marriages. Christina welcomed son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and is now happily married to Josh Hall.

Tarek wed Heather in 2021 and they welcomed their son Tristan earlier this year.

