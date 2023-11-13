Christina Hall's intimate glimpse inside huge backyard at multi-million dollar home will leave you mesmerized

Christina Hall has a fabulous life, with two beautiful homes in the United States, where she splits her time with her husband Josh Hall and her three children.

The Flip or Flop star enjoyed the weekend at her country house in Tennessee, and couldn't resist sharing a beautiful photo of her current view of the backyard, which she uploaded onto Instagram.

The mother-of-three's snapshot was taken at sunset and focused on a corner of the garden that was covered in leaves.

The beautiful image looked like something from a story book, and Christina simply captioned in: "Fall." She recently gave a life update giving an insight into just how much her children feel at home in Tennessee.

Taking to Instagram, Christina opened up about her family's joy at being in the new home and the area.

Christina Hall's backyard looked gorgeous at sunset

She wrote: "Love how much the kids love being in Tennessee… the boys waking up in the morning excited to go play outside and equally eager to help Josh work on the property is my favorite thing to see!!

"Plus, Taylor’s best friend moving to the area is a nice bonus for her (and us). Kids being kids."

© Instagram Christina Hall with her husband Josh and her two sons

The Christina on the Coast star also has a home in Newport Beach, CA, where she spends the weekdays.

The property is also close to her children's dads - Tarek El Moussa, who she shares older children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, seven, with, and Ant Anstead, who she shares four-year-old Hudson with.

While Christina - who turned 40 in July - is having a lovely year, things haven't always been so positive for the TV personality.

© Instagram The Christina on the Coast star has a close-knit family

In May, she got incredibly honest about the differences in her life now compared to a year ago, as she opened up about a difficult period she faced.

She penned: "Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

The star often shares fun family photos on social media

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

Opening up about her emotions, Christina continued: "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room).

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).

Christina and Josh celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2023

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

