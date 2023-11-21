A$AP Rocky's 'gun-fire' trial: What this means for Rihanna and their children

Rapper A$AP Rocky has had a busy year as he became a father again to his second child, Riot Rose Mayers, via partner Rihanna. Yet it’s set to get even more chaotic as he prepares to stand trial in Los Angeles.

The rapper, also known as Rakim Mayers, faces charges that he fired a pistol in a feud with a former childhood friend back in November 2021, causing minor injuries.

The former friend was a member of the rapper’s own A$AP Mob, Terrell Ephron or A$AP Relli, who has filed a civil suit for assault, battery, and emotional distress.

Rocky faces two felony counts.

© Jackson Lee Rocky and Rihanna out in New York

He was arrested on suspicion of the incident back in April when he was returning from Rihanna’s native Barbados, and he was charged later this year in August. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

But what does this mean for the family man, who told Zane Lowe in January 2023 that being a father means he “comes home to heaven every day”?

If A$AP Rocky is found guilty

The rapper faces up to nine years in prison if he is found guilty, which could cause significant upheaval for the young family.

However, Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is confident. He responded to news that the case was going to trial by saying: “We’re not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we’ve been planning for trial all along,”

He confidently stated: “Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question.”

What the trial means for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s family life

© ASAP Rocky on Instagram Rihanna and ASAP are delighted to be parents

Rocky, has just set up home with singer Rihanna, who he has been with since November 2020, and things only seem to be getting more serious between the two musicians.

The musical lovebirds seem not to be letting the trial get to them, however, as they were spotted attending the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas together on November 18.

The couple share two sons: RZA, who just turned one in May this year, and Riot, born in September. As the trial progresses, this can only be upsetting and stressful for the happy family, as they are relatively new parents.

The ongoing trial might even further refute the already speculative rumors that Rihanna was preparing a comeback for 2024 including a tour and album, as she may seek to prioritize her family instead.

What has Rihanna said about motherhood

© Denise Truscello - Formula 1 Rihanna and Rocky spotted at the Grand Prix

Just like the rapper himself, Rocky’s partner, Rihanna, is a real family woman too who has openly spoken about how much she prioritizes her family.

In a February 2023 appearance on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast, the Diamonds singer stated: “I’m living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account” - this means you won’t see her considering skydiving anytime soon.

“Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”

But what does this mean in terms of her performing? As she completed her first performance in seven years at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, Rihanna explained that: “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything.”

She added: “It’s important for me to do this, this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”