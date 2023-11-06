Strictly's Adam Thomas's wife Caroline breaks silence after actor is voted off show amid health agony

Adam Thomas was voted off Strictly on Sunday along with his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk after the show's judges unanimously chose to save Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington.

While Adam has remained silent on social media, his wife Caroline Thomas and dance partner Luba Mushtuk have taken to social media following the show to share their feelings about the exit. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, the Luba wrote: "The best part of it all … Is THEM."

She continued: "It's not about winning but about getting out there and giving your best , and I believe @adamthomas21 and I did that . So many ups and downs we had each day and we got through it together. I'm am so proud of us and so proud of you and the progress that you've made @adamthomas21 as a dancer ,contender and your personal growth.

"Thank you for the most magical time I have ever had on the show and for being the best partner in crime I could ask for".

Praising his family, including his wife, Luba added: "Biggest thank you is for making me part of your beautiful family that I fell in love with… as that's the best part of it all … and …huge thanks to this amazing woman @carolinethomas23 , who has been there for both of us each step of the way… Literally you are the best!!!

"And of course Teddy and Elsie who I just love to bits and I'm coming soon for homework and school run. You @adamthomas21 are MY forever winner in life and that’s much more important than any trophy. Dancing with you will definitely be the part that I will miss the most but I’m sure we will dance again. I love you, I will always be here for you. And I will always have your back."

A clearly emotional Caroline shared the message on her Stories and simply replied: "My heart," alongside a heartbroken and several crying emojis.

Adam previously posted and then deleted a video about his performance on Saturday night, asking fans to vote for him and saying: "The problem is like if I'm in the dance-off now, I don't know what else I can do. But hey, it is what it is. Unfortunately my scores weren't great tonight. I felt I did a good job tonight, so I'm happy."

He and Luba had performed an emotional Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott and over the last seven weeks, the dad-of-two has impressed viewers with his determination, as he dances despite struggling with agonisingly painful rheumatoid arthritis.

Last month, the star shared an update from hospital where he was undergoing tests. The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself in bed with monitors on his arm, which he captioned: "One day I will get my arthritis under control but until then... more bloods and more doctors. Staying strong."

Adam first opened up about his condition in August, sharing that he'd been suffering for months. He said: "I've been in a lot of pain since January, it started with my knees and then travelled to my wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes. I never knew what was happening and finally after several blood tests and back and forth to doctors and hospitals, I've been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis!"

Revealing his dismay at receiving his diagnosis at such a young age, Adam wrote: "I thought that was something people later on in their life get… but that's not the case, clearly! It's been a tough old year but… Finally, I'm on the right plan now! Finally getting it under control. For now!"

Speaking of how his health battle has impacted his Strictly prep, Adam said: "It's been hard not being able to train properly, it's has had a huge knock-on effect for me personally, but not only that for my family too!!"

Speaking to co-host Tess Daly on Sunday night about his time on the show, Adam said: "Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it's been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I've got this far, I'm so proud of myself, I've had an amazing time from start to finish.

"I came here to learn how to dance and I've learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it's out of this world… What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky!"